CHRISTMAS MIRACLE: 285 hampers go out to those in need

STRUGGLING families across the region were given much needed support at Christmas, with AnglicareCQ distributing 285 hampers.

AnglicareCQ volunteer and hamper and fundraising organiser Diana Wode said they did a lot more hampers this year compared to last year.

She wanted to thank everyone who helped make this Christmas special for someone in need.

“I want to thank those who donated food and helped with the fundraising to buy the food for the hampers. Without them this would never happen,” she said.

“Lots of people phoned and left groceries, we had schools behind us, we had the big barrel outside Coles, and other organisations like Rockhampton Touch Association that helped collect groceries.

“I want to thank the Anglican parish of North Rockhampton for allowing us to use their hall, and those who helped out on the day. Without them, making all those hampers would be a tedious job.

“I also want to thank The Morning Bulletin for doing the Adopt-A-Family, it is such a big help.”

She said she had received quite a few calls this year from families in tears asking her to thank those who helped them through Adopt-a-Family.

“There was one family who said they had never seen a hamper, they were expecting a basket of groceries but got more than they expected,” she said.

“She said she had never seen something so generous. People are really starting to be touched by that.

“You get a call to say there is someone in need, you go around, and they are just so grateful that you leave feeling good yourself. Shouldn’t we all have a lovely Christmas? We are all entitled to that.”