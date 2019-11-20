Christmas Parade to spread joy and hope tomorrow

WITH Christmas just around the corner, what ­better way to celebrate the beginning of the festive season than with Rockhampton’s Annual Christmas Parade?

The parade, organised by Cancer Council Queensland and Stockland Rockhampton, will be held this Thursday, with more than 40 floats taking over the streets and spreading Christmas cheer and the spirit of giving.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan said the Rockhampton Annual Christmas Parade has brought the community together over the past 25 years, spreading joy and hope to all who attend.

“Rockhampton’s Annual Christmas Parade has become a favourite on the social calendar for many locals,” Ms McMillan said.

“Christmas time is all about spreading joy and love, which is why the Christmas Parade has become so special amongst the Rockhampton community over the past 25 years.

“To celebrate its 25th year, we encourage all locals to come along enjoy the parade and help raise funds for all the Queenslanders affected by cancer.”

There will be prizes up for grabs for Best Float overall, and the Best Float in the three categories, business, schools and kindergartens and community groups and not-for-profits.

Funds raised from registration fees for the Christmas Parade will go towards Cancer Council Queensland’s work in cancer research, prevention programs and support services.

The parade will start from Bridge St at 5pm and travel along Musgrave St before finishing at Stockland Rockhampton shopping centre at 7pm with a Christmas concert.