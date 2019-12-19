Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ashleigh Engel took this great shot of Five Rocks on a recent trip to the popular local destination.
Ashleigh Engel took this great shot of Five Rocks on a recent trip to the popular local destination.
News

Christmas plans cancelled, national park closed

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
19th Dec 2019 12:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ACCESS TO Five Rocks has been closed until the new year.

In an alert published at lunchtime on Thursday, Livingstone Shire Council advised “due to very poor and dangerous conditions in the Big Sandy section of the access track to the Byfield National Park beach camping areas and Byfield Conservation Park”.

The road is only open to Stockyard Point residents and guests.

As a result of the dry conditions, vehicles are bogging and there have been instances of bogged vehicles overheating and causing a fire.

There is a risk of entrapment if a wildfire occurs in this area.

The following camping areas and day use areas are also closed during this period:

- Casuarina beach camping area

- Melaleuca beach camping area

- Myrtella beach camping area

- Pandanus beach camping area

- Five Rocks camping and day use areas.

The closure is in place until January 3, 2020.

However, road conditions will not improve until significant rainfall is received.

Drivers are urged to check for update.

All permits are suspended for the duration this time.

To apply for a refund or camping credit, contact camping support at qpws@des.qld.gov.au or https://parks.des.qld.gov.au/park-alerts/17545.html

byfield national park five rocks livingstone shire council meeting
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Don’t bother coming to work’: 170 miners jobless

        premium_icon 'Don’t bother coming to work’: 170 miners jobless

        News “Majority of the workforce has been told ‘go to your camp rooms, pick up your belongings and leave’.”

        Couple who lost everything in fire receive tragic diagnosis

        premium_icon Couple who lost everything in fire receive tragic diagnosis

        Health The Stacks lost everything, now, they've been dealt another blow

        COURT: 43 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 43 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        News See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

        COURT: 30 people facing Yeppoon Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 30 people facing Yeppoon Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Yeppoon Magistrates Court today.