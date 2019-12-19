Christmas plans cancelled, national park closed

Ashleigh Engel took this great shot of Five Rocks on a recent trip to the popular local destination.

ACCESS TO Five Rocks has been closed until the new year.

In an alert published at lunchtime on Thursday, Livingstone Shire Council advised “due to very poor and dangerous conditions in the Big Sandy section of the access track to the Byfield National Park beach camping areas and Byfield Conservation Park”.

The road is only open to Stockyard Point residents and guests.

As a result of the dry conditions, vehicles are bogging and there have been instances of bogged vehicles overheating and causing a fire.

There is a risk of entrapment if a wildfire occurs in this area.

The following camping areas and day use areas are also closed during this period:

- Casuarina beach camping area

- Melaleuca beach camping area

- Myrtella beach camping area

- Pandanus beach camping area

- Five Rocks camping and day use areas.

The closure is in place until January 3, 2020.

However, road conditions will not improve until significant rainfall is received.

Drivers are urged to check for update.

All permits are suspended for the duration this time.

To apply for a refund or camping credit, contact camping support at qpws@des.qld.gov.au or https://parks.des.qld.gov.au/park-alerts/17545.html