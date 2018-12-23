Menu
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
News

CHRISTMAS SHOCK: House fire in Rocky suburb

23rd Dec 2018 9:29 AM

A HOME in Frenchville was evacuated early this morning following an internal house fire.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services confirmed they were called to a home in Kerrigan St at 6am this morning.

Three crews attended the fire and had the blaze under control in a matter of hours.

Queensland Ambulance Service also attended the scene an were able to confirm that four people were able to get out of the house safely.

They were all assessed but no injuries were noted.

No word yet on damage to the home.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

