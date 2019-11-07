Christmas show to light up the cathedral again

Photos of the Lights of Christmas display at the Rockhampton St Jospeh's Cathedral.

THE twinkling lights of Christmas are set to light up again following a $15,000 sponsorship from Rockhampton Regional Council.

In it’s third year, the event is hosted by The St Joseph’s Cathedral and uses the William St facade of the church as a canvas to show a seven to eight minute animated movie.

The movie is focused on the Christmas story and is followed by slides acknowledging sponsors, Christmas wishes and art.

The show itself takes 20 minutes and has several runs each night.

It is estimated 25,000 people will view the show.

The budget for the event has been estimated at $97,000 including $54,000 for the entertainment, $30,000 for equipment hire, travel cost of $6,000 and additional wages of $5,000.

Nationally recognised company Illuminate has been commissioned again to produce the show and provide technical support.

The 2017 event was voted as the best small event at the Australian Event Awards last year.