Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Harper at Kortes Resort function room decorated for Christmas 2018
Harper at Kortes Resort function room decorated for Christmas 2018 Jann Houley
News

Christmas sparkle comes to Korte's

by Jann Houley
13th Dec 2018 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Harper is enchanted by the twinkle-lit winter grove of Christmas trees and ornaments at Grandma's place.

Lyn Korte is putting the final touches to a snowy wonderland in the function room of Korte's Resort she runs with her husband, Bill.

They have owned and operated the Parkhurst venue for the past three years but this is the first time Mrs Korte is pulling out all the stops when it comes to creating a Christmas wonderland.

There are dozen of white trees draped in twinkling lights as well as stockings and ornaments and great big piles of fluffy toys to enjoy.

"Most of it I had in storage but some I bought online,” Mrs Korte said.

The Kortes have worked in hospitality around the state including motels in Dalby, Ayr and the Glenmore Tavern for fifteen years.

They say they love sharing the Christmas season with visitors and guests but says family comes first.

bill korte kortes resort lyn korte
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Doctor accused of sexual assault takes stand

    premium_icon Doctor accused of sexual assault takes stand

    Crime THE Rockhampton doctor at the centre of sexual assault allegations against seven patients has taken the stand to defend the 25 remaining charges.

    DELUGE: Why most of our rain will come from the west

    premium_icon DELUGE: Why most of our rain will come from the west

    News Cyclone Owen is not the only reason we face gale force winds

    Family home fire believed to be suspicious

    premium_icon Family home fire believed to be suspicious

    Breaking The house was fully engulfed by the time emergency services arrived

    WATCH: Engaged and married on the same day

    premium_icon WATCH: Engaged and married on the same day

    Dating He spent three years planning her dream day

    Local Partners