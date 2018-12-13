Christmas sparkle comes to Korte's

Harper is enchanted by the twinkle-lit winter grove of Christmas trees and ornaments at Grandma's place.

Lyn Korte is putting the final touches to a snowy wonderland in the function room of Korte's Resort she runs with her husband, Bill.

They have owned and operated the Parkhurst venue for the past three years but this is the first time Mrs Korte is pulling out all the stops when it comes to creating a Christmas wonderland.

There are dozen of white trees draped in twinkling lights as well as stockings and ornaments and great big piles of fluffy toys to enjoy.

"Most of it I had in storage but some I bought online,” Mrs Korte said.

The Kortes have worked in hospitality around the state including motels in Dalby, Ayr and the Glenmore Tavern for fifteen years.

They say they love sharing the Christmas season with visitors and guests but says family comes first.