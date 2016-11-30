Christmas spirit in the bag

AFTER seeing a post on Facebook last year about Share the Dignity and their newly launched #itsinthebag campaign to help women in need, Rockhampton woman Trudi Hamilton decided to get involved.

The campiagn, which aims to help women of domestic violence, homeless women and displaced women, asks people to donate any old or unused handbags, and fill it with items that would be usefull or meaningful to a woman who doesnt have much.

"It's for woman of domestic violence, displaced and homeless women...it's just a different cause to everything else out there,” Trudi said.

This year, Trudi had set herself a personal goal of collecting 30 handbags for the cause, and after counting on Tuesday, she realised she had well and truly surpassed that goal.

"After I packed the bags in the car yesterday I counted 74 handbags, one large full gift bag, multiple small gift bags and three shopping bags full of accessories...” Trudi said.

"I put it out there with family and friends to see if they wanted to donate and I also asked the Girls Grammar school if they were interested, and the year 10 girls took it on and donated some bags. The support has been amazing”.

Trudi, who has lived in Rockhampton for 40 years, said that the #itsinthebag campaign is something that she has never seen here before.

"There has always been lots of focus on kids and other causes, but never in support of women...”.

And if there are any of you that still need convincing, she said to think about how you would feel if you were in a situation where you 'had nothing, no clothes, no personal belongings, no personal products for yourself'?

"It's such a great cause because it's for women of all ages and it's something that people have never thought about” Trudi said.