Christmas spirit on show across the region this weekend

DROP BY: The beautiful St Aubins is featured in this years Christmas Trail. Marion Collins

THE ladies of the Inner Wheel of Rockhampton Sunset are very excited to present the 2018 Capricorn Christmas Trail.

They wish to sincerely thank the residents who have offered to decorate their homes and businesses and open them to the public this coming weekend, October 27-28.

The rum balls are bagged, presents are wrapped and placed under the beautifully decorated Christmas trees, tables are set and the stockings are hung in anticipation of Santa's early visit.

INNER WHEEL: Ladies from the Inner Wheel Club of Rockhampton Robyn Stoddart, Evril Curd, Cheryl Thomas, Lucy and Merryl Boneham, Janice Seymour and Lyndell Lutton. Marion Collins

The two-day tour will give you time to savour what each venue has to offer and you certainly won't be disappointed.

Travel in your own vehicle at your leisure, and visit each of the 11 locations on the list in any order you wish.

Tickets are only available at the Pilbeam Theatre $55 with the option of a lunch ticket of $15, which will be served at Old Glenmore Homestead between 11.30am and 2.30pm each day.

Colleen Strelow standing in her beautifully decorated lounge area. Marion Collins

Only one lunch of a hot ham roll, Christmas pudding and custard and a small bag of Christmas confectionery is provided per lunch ticket.

All proceeds raised will be going to Rockhampton's Project Booyah, a police-run program to assist at risk youth in our community.

For more details visitcapricornchristmastrail.org