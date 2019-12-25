Christmas storms forecast for inland Queensland

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a storm warning for areas including Emerald, Blackwater, Taroom, Rolleston, Baralaba and Moura at 2.54pm.

It warns that severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Emerald, Blackwater, Taroom, Rolleston, Baralaba and Moura.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 5:55 pm.

Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau’s website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 210. The Bureau and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services would appreciate warnings being broadcast regularly.