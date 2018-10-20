Christmas tour shows off CQ's most historic buildings

READY to show off the rich history of Rockhampton, The Inner Wheel Club is once again holding the Capricorn Christmas Trail.

With Christmas displays set up at 11 homes, businesses and gardens across the Rockhampton region, the two-day event is set to show off some of the most beautiful homes and venues in the area.

One of those homes and businesses is the Needlework Cottage on Quay St.

The building is steeped in the history of Rockhampton, having been a prominent building since being built in 1884 by the Archer Brothers.

Ms Jeha has decroated her home in preparation for next weekend's trail across parts of the Rockhampton region. Allan Reinikka ROK191018axmastra

For current owner Dianne Jeha, to be able to showcase her home's history and her family's Christmas traditions to the community was an opportunity she couldn't turn down.

"I am absolutely delighted to share it with the rest of the community and this gives us an opportunity to show what we believe Christmas is about,” she said.

"Over the years I have collected lots of things and a lot of them are sentimental to me.

"My mother many years ago painted baubles for my children and they're on display. She would love to think that the baubles are going up again this year.

Dianne Jeha is opening her historic home to those participating in the 2018 Capricorn Christmas Trail. Allan Reinikka ROK191018axmastra

"My grandchildren have always helped me to put all the decorations up. They have helped me and as I get older, they seem to do more of the legwork for me and they love every minute of it.”

The history of the building she calls home has always been somewhat of a fascination for MsJeha, who said she was always happy to hear more about it.

"My history of the building is very much a verbal one,” she said.

"It has been handed to me. I have looked up some things, but mostly it has been people from the community who have come in and told me things about the building.

Honouring her family tradition, Ms Jeha has decorated her home to celebrate the birth of Christ. Allan Reinikka ROK191018axmastra

"That's been one of the special things about being here.”

Excited to be involved in the Christmas Trail, MsJeha said the events partnership with Project Booyah was wonderful as it not only provided them with some much-needed funds, but it also raised awareness for them.

"It's a really brilliant program,” she said.

"The ladies that are involved with the trail go to a lot of trouble to have a lot of things donated, so that the amount of money that is raised goes straight to the program.”

For organisers Marion Collins and Rilla Evans, being able to show off some of the most-historic buildings in the region is just one of the reasons they love this event so much.

CHRISTMAS SPIRIT: Marion Collins and Rilla Evans, organisers of the Capricorn Christmas Trail, are looking forward to the two day event. Maddelin McCosker

"It's a social weekend for people,” MsCollins said.

"I know people that are going in a bus, or a lot of people car pool and so it is just a lovely social weekend.

For Ms Evans, seeing the traditions of families across the region and getting a glimpse into what Christmas means to different families is a special thing.

"A lot of people have made a lot of their decorations,” she said.

The 2018 Capricorn Christmas Trail is being held on October 27 and 28. Tickets can be purchased from the Box Office and the Pilbeam Theatre.

The tour will visit the following businesses, homes and gardens:

1. 40 Stringybark Avenue, Normans Gardens

Experience a Merry Little Christmas in this home decorated with Christmas collectable miniatures, made by the owner and her friends at the Capricorn Dollshouse Minature Enthusiasts. There will be over 50 Christmas trees of all types and sizes.

2. 2 Emily Court, Norman Gardens

If you enjoy the Christmas Department of a Myer store, you will delight in wandering through this beautiful home decorated with painted baubles and folk art paintings, cleverly combined with traditional collectables to make a stunning display.

3. St Aubins Villiage, 73-75 Canoona Rd, West Rockhampton

Be transported back to an era of elegance and more leisurely times by visiting one of Rockhampton's finest heritage-listed homes, built in the late 1800s. Traditional Christmas decorations enhance the beauty of this beautiful home set in verdant gardens.

4. 103 Bunya Road, Rockyview Estate

This garden epitomises country living on the edge of the city. There was not a blade of grass or plant to be found when the current owners moved in three and a half years ago. Take a stroll through the styled garden which the owners have themed for Christmas.

5. 34 Rosewood Avenue, Gracemere

Enjoy a multicultural Christmas experience in this well established garden. As you stroll through the garden you will encounter Mexican, Japanese and Australian traditional Christmas culture. Find Santa's workshop in a nook in the garden and admire the decorations.

6. Glenmore Homestead, 48 Belmont Road, Parkhurst

This heritage listed homestead is a historical landmark in the Rockhampton region, boasting some of the oldest and most treasured buildings in the area. Lunch will be served at this venue both days between 11.30am - 2.30pm. Only one lunch ticket is provided per ticket.

7. 194 Quay Street, Rockhampton City

Enjoy the true meaning of Christmas in this beautiful home decorated with exquisite wall hangings and unique Christmas pieces, all designed to celebrate the magic of the birth of Christ. Many of the decorations have been hand-crafted by the talented lady of the house and her daughter.

8. 16 Berkelman Street, Frenchville

A warm welcome to this beautiful home where the formal lounge, formal dining room and breakfast room are decorated for Christmas with different colour themes in each room. The back pergola is inviting with predominantly Australian themed Christmas decor.

9. 186 Quay Street, Rockhampton City

The Committee is delighted to include the lovingly restored building, built in the 1880s for the National Australia Bank. The lower floor houses the newly opened, elegantly decorated Riverston Tea Rooms and The House of Treasures, whilst the upstairs living quarters are decorated in a traditional Christmas theme.

10. Avondale Gardens, 36 O'Shanesy St, Gracemere

The owner of this hidden treasure has created a fantasy land of plants, ornaments, waterfalls, ponds, fairies and birds with little plants leading from one garden room to the next. This plant nursery is definitely a magical place at any time of the year.

11. 60 Wandal Road, Wandel

As a world traveller and avid collector of beautiful Christmas ornament, this busy physician has welcomed the chance to share his collection with the Rockhampton public. From a stunning tree, completely decorated with exquisite miniature Barbie dolls, to the photo booths set up to allow you to take photos for your family Christmas cards, this will be an experience you should not miss.