Christmas tree lighting 2017, Olivia Witt, Elizabeth Bryce, Isabelle Bryce and Mia Harris.
News

CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING: CBD fair on this Saturday

4th Dec 2019 10:46 AM
ROCKHAMPTON’S annual lighting of the Christmas tree is set for this Saturday as part of the Christmas Fair, including a visit from Santa.

Acting Mayor councillor Cherie Rutherford said the event would be jam packed with things for families and kids to do.

“East Street will be full of local traders selling a range of goods, and it will be a perfect opportunity to get some gorgeous Christmas presents while supporting local businesses,” she said.

“There will also be places to buy food and drink, and the kids will be able to pick their favourite Christmas design at the face painting stall.”

An exciting installation at Denham Street would link the markets in East Street to the Christmas tree and Santa on Quay Street.

“This year Denham Street is going to feature a larger than life Christmas display – make sure you walk down there to see this fun festive treat,” Cr Rutherford said.

“Once you’re at Quay Street you’ll find Santa himself outside Customs House, as well as the beautiful Christmas tree. Don’t miss it being lit up at 7.45pm.

“Children can also post letters to Santa in the special letter box. If they include their address they’ll get their very own reply before Christmas Day.”

The free community event is also supported by East Street Traders and the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.

CBD Traders are encouraged to get into the festive spirit and contribute to the event by staying open late and taking advantage of the extra foot traffic.

CHRISTMAS FAIR

  • This Saturday, 5pm to 9pm
  • Santa photos 6.30pm to 8.30pm
  • Carols 7.15pm
  • Tree lighting 7.45pm

ROAD CLOSURES

  • Denham Street, between East Street to Quay Street (from 6am to 11.30pm)
  • East Street, between Fitzroy and William Streets (from 2pm to 11.30pm)
  • Denham Street, between Bolsover and East Street (from 2pm to 11.30pm)
  • East Lane, between Denham Street and Market Lane (from 2pm to 11.30pm)
  • Market Lane, between Bolsover Street and East Lane (from 2pm to 11.30pm)
  • Quay Street, Between William Street and Denham Street (from 4pm to 9pm only)
