Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Christmas trees vandalised by ‘small-minded person’

by Bronwyn Farr
22nd Dec 2020 10:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CHRISTMAS trees across the Tablelands have been vandalised by "people with too much time on their hands", Tablelands Regional Council acting mayor Kevin Cardew said.

"There has been vandalism of trees in various towns, and it is a cost to council and to the community," he said.

"It's disappointing that trees are put up for the benefit of the community and some small-minded person takes it all away from them."

Vandals have attacked Christmas trees in public spaces throughout the Tablelands.
Vandals have attacked Christmas trees in public spaces throughout the Tablelands.


Bree Hargraves from Tablelands Unite Facebook group put out a call for locals to redecorate trees and many community members were quick to respond, patching up the trees with new decorations.

Trees at Ravenshoe, Mt Garnet, Atherton, Dimbulah, Mareeba and Kuranda were victims of vandals.

Originally published as Christmas trees vandalised by 'small-minded person'

More Stories

christmas christmas tree vandals

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man flees car after crashing into power pole

        Premium Content Man flees car after crashing into power pole

        News Police are investigating the alleged incident.

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        CQ mine operator proposing use of Indigenous land

        Premium Content CQ mine operator proposing use of Indigenous land

        Environment The land would be used to offset the loss of hundreds of hectares of squatter...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Trump’s persistent refusal to concede

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Trump’s persistent refusal to concede

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.