CHRISTMAS WEATHER: Rain expected to soak CQ

It’s expected to be a soaking wet Christmas all around Central Queensland this December 25.

Outdoor Christmas plans may have to be moved indoors, with wet weather expected across the whole of Central Queensland.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Livio Regano said the whole of Capricornia would experience a damp Christmas, while out west in the Central Highlands the weather would be more like a “swimming Christmas”.

He said temperatures were also expected to be a lot cooler than the December averages.

Mr Regano said a number of different weather systems joining like “two rivers meeting in the sky” were the cause of the heavy downpours expected all around the state.

Gladstone:

Mr Regano said Gladstone could expect a cool high of 27C with between 20mm and 40mm expected to fall in a 24-hour period.

He said there was a possibility of thunderstorms with the rain and those in the Port City may hear a few rumbles.

Low: 23C

High: 27C

Rockhampton:

Mr Regano said to expect between 30mm and 50mm of rain in the Beef Capital with the chance of rain so high “you may as well call it 100 per cent.”

He said Rockhampton would also have a very cool top of just 26C.

Low: 23C

High: 26C

Emerald:

In the Central Highlands, large widespread falls of between 40mm to 70mm are expected to fall around Emerald.

Mr Regano said Emerald was around the epicentre of the falls around Queensland and could possibly see isolated falls of up to 100mm on Christmas Day.

There is a possibility of a severe storm and flash flooding, so residents should keep an ear out for any weather warnings.

Low: 21C

High: 25C

Biloela:

Biloela can expect about 40mm of rain with a top of 26C on Christmas Day.

Mr Regano said thick cloud cover would be blocking out the sun, keeping the air nice and cool.

Low: 20C

High: 26C