‘Chronic alcoholic’, not allowed to drink, blows 0.295

A "chronic alcoholic" has narrowly avoided jail time after being caught close to six times the limit while subject to parole conditions that said she wasn't allowed to consume any alcohol.

The woman, 49, pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Tuesday to contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Amanda Brewer said the woman, who lived with her parents in Battery Hill, had a domestic violence order placed against her.

One of the conditions for the woman living at that address was that she wasn't allowed to consume any alcohol.

The court heard police were called to a disturbance at the Battery Hill address on Monday.

The woman had returned home and had become increasingly abusive towards her mother while consuming alcohol.

"She was swearing, being derogatory and the aggrieved stated she attempted to calm the respondent during this time as the behaviour upset an unnamed person who suffers from dementia and other medical issues," Senior Constable Brewer said.

Police attended and noticed the woman was intoxicated and after taking a sample of her breath, she returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.295.

She was then arrested.

The court heard the woman was on a suspended sentence for similar offending.

Duty lawyer Rachel Holland told the court her client had been going through a difficult time which led her to turn to alcohol.

"She instructs me that yesterday was the anniversary of the date she found out her husband cheated on her," she said.

"She's a chronic alcoholic, she admits that."

The court heard the woman was planning on attending rehabilitation as she knew this was her "last chance."

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said she should be "mightily ashamed of herself."

"The only way you will save yourself from jail is if you do detoxify and go to rehab," he said.

He sentenced her to six months jail, with an immediate parole release date.