SHOCKING MOMENT: Fraser Coast Chronicle journalist Jess Lamb after shaving her head.
Chronicle journalist Jess braves the shave for good cause

Carlie Walker
31st Mar 2019 8:00 PM
HAIR one minute, gone the next.

On Friday night, Chronicle journalist Jessica Lamb sacrificed the locks she'd been growing for three years for a greater cause - to raise funds for the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

In total Ms Lamb raised more than $2860, with the biggest donation coming from Chronicle general manager Brett Hanwright.

Earlier this year, Mr Hanwright told Jess if she did the shave, he'd donate $1000.

Both came through on their promises.

Her inspiration was her friend, Andrew Smith, who is currently battling testicular cancer.

Ms Lamb's boyfriend Matt Smith promised if she reached $2000, he'd also be brave and shave.

So on Friday night, that's what he did, along with raising an extra $50 for the cause by sacrificing his moustache.

Journalist Jessica Lamb before she shaves her head.
Journalist Jessica Lamb before she shaves her head. Annie Perets

