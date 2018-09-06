Chubba bubba Maisie smashing first birthday celebrations

SMASHING her first birthday cake was effortless for Blackwater's big bubba Maisie Lily who smashed records last year as Queensland's biggest baby girl.

Covered in icing and all grown up, the Central Queensland baby celebrated her first birthday on Tuesday after tipping the scales at 13 pound 4 ounces as a newborn.

After her birth on September 4, 2017, The Morning Bulletin were the first to report on the fourth member of the MacDonald family who broke the record for the biggest baby born at Rockhampton Hospital and biggest baby girl born in the state.

Makaela Kirkby, mum of Maisie and big sister Aubree Rose, said although her first few days out of hospital were a media frenzy, she was glad her partner Mason convinced her into being interviewed.

Makaela Kirkby and her daughter Maisie Lily.

"When it all first happened I wasn't really interested in doing anything because I was sore and sleep deprived,” she said.

"But it's defiantly something very special to have and look back on.

"I just still think it's crazy that out of anybody, I had Queensland's biggest baby girl.”

Maisie Lily Macdonald became the Rockhampton Hospital's biggest baby ever born, and the third biggest in Queensland, when she was born at 6.02kg on September 4, 2017.

One year on, Maisie's record-breaking weight still draws national attention including being featured on game show, Have You Been Paying Attention?

Makaela was shocked when she learned of the coverage but it was nothing new to the family.

"I still sometimes get people in public notice Maisie, or if I see people I know in public they'll always bring up something about Maisie being so big when she was born,” she said.

"Some Facebook pages still post about her. It's very crazy all that.”

Despite the unexpected attention, the MacDonalds are enjoying life as a family of four and had a quiet celebration for Maise's birthday.

Aubree, Mason and Makaela with Maisie as a newborn. Submitted by Makaela Kirkby

Makaela and Mason made sure the whirl-wind memories of Maisie's first year were kept alive, proving to be some winning show-and-tell items when she's old enough.

"We actually bought two of each magazine and newspaper and cut out her page and laminated it and kept the other one intact,” she said.