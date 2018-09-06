Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maisie Lily enjoyed her first birthday cake.
Maisie Lily enjoyed her first birthday cake. CMZ Photography
Community

Chubba bubba Maisie smashing first birthday celebrations

Shayla Bulloch
by
6th Sep 2018 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SMASHING her first birthday cake was effortless for Blackwater's big bubba Maisie Lily who smashed records last year as Queensland's biggest baby girl.

Covered in icing and all grown up, the Central Queensland baby celebrated her first birthday on Tuesday after tipping the scales at 13 pound 4 ounces as a newborn.

After her birth on September 4, 2017, The Morning Bulletin were the first to report on the fourth member of the MacDonald family who broke the record for the biggest baby born at Rockhampton Hospital and biggest baby girl born in the state.

Makaela Kirkby, mum of Maisie and big sister Aubree Rose, said although her first few days out of hospital were a media frenzy, she was glad her partner Mason convinced her into being interviewed.

Makaela Kirkby and her daughter Maisie Lily.
Makaela Kirkby and her daughter Maisie Lily.

"When it all first happened I wasn't really interested in doing anything because I was sore and sleep deprived,” she said.

"But it's defiantly something very special to have and look back on.

"I just still think it's crazy that out of anybody, I had Queensland's biggest baby girl.”

Maisie Lily Macdonald became the Rockhampton Hospital's biggest baby ever born, and the third biggest in Queensland, when she was born at 6.02kg on September 4, 2017.
Maisie Lily Macdonald became the Rockhampton Hospital's biggest baby ever born, and the third biggest in Queensland, when she was born at 6.02kg on September 4, 2017.

One year on, Maisie's record-breaking weight still draws national attention including being featured on game show, Have You Been Paying Attention?

Makaela was shocked when she learned of the coverage but it was nothing new to the family.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"I still sometimes get people in public notice Maisie, or if I see people I know in public they'll always bring up something about Maisie being so big when she was born,” she said.

"Some Facebook pages still post about her. It's very crazy all that.”

Despite the unexpected attention, the MacDonalds are enjoying life as a family of four and had a quiet celebration for Maise's birthday.

Aubree, Mason and Makaela with Maisie as a newborn.
Aubree, Mason and Makaela with Maisie as a newborn. Submitted by Makaela Kirkby

Makaela and Mason made sure the whirl-wind memories of Maisie's first year were kept alive, proving to be some winning show-and-tell items when she's old enough.

"We actually bought two of each magazine and newspaper and cut out her page and laminated it and kept the other one intact,” she said.

blackwater newborn record rockhampton hospital tmbcommunity tmbhealth
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    GKI crypto backers have 'zero doubt' they'll build resort

    premium_icon GKI crypto backers have 'zero doubt' they'll build resort

    Business Directors of crypto currency consortium reveal how much investment they need to start construction in early 2019.

    Tide turns: Expert reveals economy at record high & growing

    premium_icon Tide turns: Expert reveals economy at record high & growing

    News 'It's clearly an upward trend ... it will continue to trend upward'

    Teen hospitalised after footy tackle goes wrong

    premium_icon Teen hospitalised after footy tackle goes wrong

    Breaking PARAMEDCS took the boy to hospital with possible head injuries

    Simultaneous crashes slow traffic on busy Rocky highway

    Simultaneous crashes slow traffic on busy Rocky highway

    Breaking PARAMEDICS arrived at scene when another crash occurred at same spot

    • 6th Sep 2018 11:57 AM

    Local Partners