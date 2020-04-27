Church attempts to wipe negativity away

Just a few weeks ago Rockhampton was virtually void of toilet paper but now it’s home to the largest roll in the nation.

St John’s Anglican Church in Berserker decorated the front of their property with this (pictured) mammoth structure last week.

The handiwork of St John’s Assistant Minister Reverend Matt Taylor, the giant toilet paper roll has attracted widespread attention by news outlets and on social media.

The Church took to their Facebook page last week to explain the idea behind the roll.

“Firstly, we thought it was relevant in the current crisis and would put a smile on the faces of all who passed by in our community. Secondly, we want to invite you to join our live streamed services each Sunday.”

And just as we were getting use to scrambling for a roll at the supermarket, stocks have replenished.