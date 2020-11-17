Church pastor sentenced for bashing wife of 14 years

An assistant pastor at a Logan church popular with worshippers of Pasifika has been sentenced for a "protracted" assault on his wife of 14 years after she confessed to having an affair.

Logan Central man Michael Falaniko Mika, 36, who Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Monday is an assistant pastor at the Agape International Ministries Logan City Church on Wembley Rd, pleaded guilty to the single charge of assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court heard the disgraceful assault occurred on February 20 this year.

It was in the bedroom of the home they shared with their four children where Mika's wife confessed her affair in the midst of an "unhappy" time in the relationship.

Mika had been "suspicious for some time" but the confession made him "extremely angry and upset".

Logan Central assistant pastor Michael Falaniko Mika, 36. Picture: Alex Treacy

He yanked her head back by her hair and then proceeded to "rain blows" on his wife's head and back, not stopping even as she collapsed onto the bed and curled up into a foetal position.

"He doesn't know why he reacted that way," defence lawyer Emma Kearney told the court.

This flurry of punches resulted in his diminutive wife - Mika is a large man, submitted police prosecutor Sgt Donna Kay - receiving significant bruising to her back and shoulders.

Logan Central assistant pastor Michael Falaniko Mika, 36. Picture: Facebook

Ms Kearney told the court Mika, who works full-time as a driver with Clarks Logan City Bus Service in addition to his role at the church, is especially distressed as he counsels domestic violence perpetrators as part of his pastoral care.

"He has apologised profusely and I am instructed that she (his wife) has forgiven him," Ms Kearney said.

She said Mika was worried he would lose his blue card if a conviction was recorded, but this didn't sway Magistrate Louise Shephard, who recorded a conviction regardless.

Mika was sentenced to nine months imprisonment, wholly suspended for two years.

Originally published as Church pastor sentenced for bashing wife of 14 years