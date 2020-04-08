Church services alternative method for Easter Sunday mass

Easter church service will now be streaming online for worshippers.

CHURCHGOERS around Central Queensland are facing an unfamiliar Easter, as the government has closed churches and enforced social distancing in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Catholic Bishop, Most Rev Michael McCarthy said it was “following much prayer, listening to my priests and health professionals”, he suspended all Masses and liturgies throughout the diocese, including Holy Week liturgies. He also dispensed the obligation to attend Sunday Mass and Holy Days of Obligation.

He is streaming a daily Mass through the St Joseph’s Cathedral, Rockhampton YouTube page to allow people to connect from home. They will include a Holy Thursday Mass at 6pm, Good Friday Stations at 9am, Good Friday Passion at 3pm, Holy Saturday Easter Vigil at 6pm and Easter Sunday Mass at 9.30am.

Priests and parishes can still be contacted to support their communities through initiatives such as video gatherings and messages.

The Lighthouse Church has also moved its meeting place online to https://lighthouserockhampton.online.church).

Its Sunday service begins 9.50am on Sunday with a 10-minute kids program.

“This is a great opportunity to connect in community, attend church this Easter and not even need to leave the house,” said Lighthouse pastor Ben Bakss.

