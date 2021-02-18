Church ‘upset’ cathedral used in Heaps Gay ad

City of Sydney council has been forced to remove images of St Mary’s Cathedral from advertisements for the Heaps Gay Live and Queer concert this weekend.

City of Sydney council has been forced to remove images of St Mary's Cathedral, after it used the church - without permission - to advertise for the Heaps Gay Live and Queer concert this weekend.

Events group Heaps Gay will stage the Live and Queer variety show on Saturday night in the St Mary's Cathedral forecourt as part of an outdoor performance series being run by the council.

A City of Sydney spokeswoman said the line drawing of the cathedral appeared in a third-party Facebook post before the council intervened to have it removed.

Catholic Archbishop Anthony Fisher said that the church had been left "frustrated" and "upset" that the cathedral was used to "provocatively" promote the event - which is being held in the lead-up to Mardis Gras.

"It has been brought to my attention that, as part of the Sunset Piazza performance series, a concert titled 'Heaps Gay' will be held on the cathedral forecourt this weekend, and that an image of the cathedral facade has been used in its promotion," Archbishop Fisher said.

"As the cathedral forecourt is council land and not church property, the decision about the content of the concert and its advertising is unfortunately not ours to make.

The Sunset Piazza set-up outside St Mary’s Cathedral on Thursday. Picture: Tim Hunter

The Archbishop asked the council to remove the image from its advertising on Wednesday.

A City of Sydney spokeswoman said: "A line drawing of St Mary's Cathedral appeared in a third-party Facebook post promoting one of the events. The image has been removed.

"We have requested that all performance groups use the official Sunset Piazza logo, marketing materials and ticketing links to promote their event and therefore avoid any confusion."

The spokeswoman defended the council's decision to stage the concert series, saying it would help support Sydney's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Catholic Archbishop Anthony Fisher inside St Mary's Cathedral. Picture: Toby Zerna

Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore said Sydney prided itself on diversity and inclusion.

The City is an inclusive place that celebrates and welcomes diversity," she said.

"We are proud of that diversity and inclusivity. There is no place for hate, intolerance or the sowing of division.

"As we seek to revitalise the city centre and recover from the impact of the pandemic, we will continue to host inclusive, accessible and safe events."

Originally published as Church 'upset' cathedral used in Heaps Gay ad