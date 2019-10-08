Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dr David Ferguson of Kingaroy Uniting Church writes about how people often seek out who, or what is responsible for natural events such as bushfire and drought.
Dr David Ferguson of Kingaroy Uniting Church writes about how people often seek out who, or what is responsible for natural events such as bushfire and drought. File
Religion & Spirituality

CHURCH WORD: Where is God in times of drought?

by Rev. Dr David Ferguson, Kingaroy Uniting Church
8th Oct 2019 7:00 AM

ONCE again, we have entered into a season where the effects of the drought are prominent, particularly with the early onset of bushfires.

These discussions seem to constantly ask the question: who is to blame?

There will inevitably be fingers pointed by both extremes of our climate debate.

There will be those who blame climate change, and those who place the blame at restrictions on the practices of farmers.

Inside the church, there may be those who may see this as being God's punishment for many different things, or being God allowing us to suffer the consequences of either of the two points above, or even just the simple forces of nature.

Jesus, in John 9, was invited into a similar debate about the nature of a man's blindness: was it his own fault or his parents'?

His answer was not to point the finger, but rather to see the man as an opportunity to show God's power and love in action.

The debate, while valid on an intellectual level, was rather pointless when it came to actually helping the person involved.

I believe our community finds itself in a similar situation.

We are faced with the choice between fixing the blame and supporting those who are hurt by such difficult events.

Surely it is our willingness to stand by each other that should define us as a community, not the divisions that can so easily distract us.

So, let's show who we are by what we do, both in the broader community and in our churches.

church word kingaroy uniting church south burnett bushfire season 2019 south burnett churches south burnett drought south burnett times columnist
South Burnett

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Mount Morgan fires burning in containment lines

    UPDATE: Mount Morgan fires burning in containment lines

    Breaking Fire crews patrolled the fires overnight and will continue with backburning operations today

    Fireys prepare for worst as Qld towns hit 40C

    premium_icon Fireys prepare for worst as Qld towns hit 40C

    News Bushfire hell as more than 20 blazes burn across the state

    Son shot in the leg by dad then charged by police

    premium_icon Son shot in the leg by dad then charged by police

    News A day out shooting went horribly wrong for an electrician who was accidentally...

    Man uses ‘dog’ in bedroom trick to hide drug stash

    premium_icon Man uses ‘dog’ in bedroom trick to hide drug stash

    News Young man with no drug offences on history faces court after being busted for...