Church's first light show wins up big national award

LIGHTS AWAY: TCC principal Rob Alexander and Father Bryan Hanifin at St Joseph's Cathedral. Allan Reinikka ROK141118acathedr

THE cathedral Parish of St Joseph's are rocking around the Christmas tree after their latest lights win.

St Joseph's Lights of Christmas 2017 has been awarded Showtex Australia's Best Small Event at the Australian Event Awards on the Sunshine Coast.

Last year was the first time the church lit up the sky with its Nutcracker animation paired with 14 detailed Christmas themed glass window images projected onto the Cathedral frontage.

The display was a partnership between The Cathedral College and St Joseph's Parish.

TCC principal Rob Alexander was delighted with news of the win.

"We're really, really pleased, we're pleased for all sorts of reasons... we're proud to bring something like this to Rocky and we're proud to get this recognition,” he said.

"There are many fantastic things that happen in Rocky... this is just another one.”

Given the other contenders, Mr Alexander said they were not hopeful that they would win.

"It is a pretty prestigious awards ceremony, there was anything from the Commonwealth Games opening and closing ceremonies in other categories to Blues Festival at Byron Bay...we didn't think we would have any chance,” he said.

Mr Alexander said this year's show will be even bigger and better.

The 2018 theme is Twas the Night Before Christmas.

Lights of Christmas 2018 display:

St Joseph's Cathedral, William St

From December 17 to 23, 7.30-10.30pm

"This year shows is better than last year's so we are optimistic we are putting something good forward,” he said.