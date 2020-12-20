Menu
Smoker generic. Cigarette. Smoking.
Crime

Cigarette butt littering leads to drug charge for man

Kerri-Anne Mesner
20th Dec 2020 2:00 PM
A flicked cigarette butt led to one man being arrested for possessing a dangerous drug.

Jesse Richard Chugg, 29, threw a cigarette butt on the ground in Fortitude Valley on January 25, witnessed by council officers and leading to Chugg coming to the attention of police.

Police prosecutor Ignus Schoeman said police requested Chugg provide identification details, which he responded “I don’t have to speak to you” and walked off.

He said Chugg appeared to be under the influence of a drug or alcohol and police arrested him.

Mr Schoeman said police found 0.601g of MDMA in a clip-seal bag on Chugg.

Chugg pleaded guilty on December 17 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a dangerous drug.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Chugg, a Yeppoon resident, had no prior drug offences on his record.

He said the engineer in the mining industry claimed it was out of character for him and he had not touched drugs since.

Chugg was ordered to a three-month good behaviour bond with $600 recognisance and to complete a drug diversion session.

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Adventure ahead with new trails opening in CQ

        UPDATE: Man in hospital after snake bite

        PHOTO GALLERY: Dashi Dash racers at Callaghan Park

