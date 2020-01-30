Menu
Two Sunshine Coast businesses were targeted by cigarette-stealing thieves in the same night. Picture: iStock
Crime

Ciggie thieves target two shops in morning crime spree

Ashley Carter
30th Jan 2020 7:15 AM
POLICE are searching for cigarette-loving thieves after two Sunshine Coast businesses were broken into on the same night.

Both the Tewantin IGA and the United petrol station at Bli Bli were hit early Wednesday morning, with offenders stealing large quantities of cigarettes before fleeing the scene.

Three people wearing hoodies smashed through the window of the David Low Way service station about 1.30am, stole the cigarettes and fled in a white Commodore towards Pacific Paradise.

Noosa Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll said shortly after, the IGA on St Andrew's Dr, Tewantin was also broken into.

The thieves forced through the front door and fled with cigarettes.

Snr-Sgt Carroll said it was believed the two break-ins were linked and police were investigating.

bli bli break-and-enter noosa police scd crime sunshine coast police tewantin
The Sunshine Coast Daily

