Circus hits back at 'extremist views' about animal welfare

ANIMAL care is the biggest priority for Hudson's Circus who encourage any sceptics to come and see for themselves.

Since extreme backlash washed over social media yesterday about the animal circus arriving in Rockhampton, organiser Katy Driver assured people things had changed from circuses 100 years ago.

"Our animals live in open paddocks with the same species and social groups that allow them to run, graze, rest,” she said.

"They receive 24 hour care with our animal handlers and trainers living beside their paddocks and have combined over 30 years experience in zoo and animal care holding.

In the company's five years on the road, Katy said the animals only ever travelled short distances in a custom made semi-trailer that catered for each animals requirements- not kept in cages.

HAPPY CAMPERS: Water buffalo swimming with their trainers in Hervey Bay. Hudson's Circus

"Our animals are worked at liberty and are conditioned over time and would not stay in the ring if scared or abused,” she said.

"Circus animals in Australia are trained with positive reinforcement. Each animal is selected based on its suitable temperament and needs to be naturally very confident in unfamiliar surroundings .”

For those who believed animals were better off in the wild, Katy said their animals were in better care than ever.

Hudson's Circus prides themselves on great animal care with large yard sizes which exceed the national standard. Hudson's Circus

"Our camels came from a culling program in central Australia ,” she said.

"Our water buffalo came from a meat/leather farm.

Hudsons Circus perfomers Robert and Belinda Joyes. Allan Reinikka ROK170418acircus3

"Unfortunately the current situation in the wild for any animal is a very hard, tough generally short lived life.”

Katy said although controversy was always present, it came from a minority.

"The backlash is from an extreme minority of people with extremist views that is not based on the current facts and situation,” she said.

"The vast majority of people all round Australia are happy to see animals in the circus, well cared for and with great bond with their trainers.”

Giving viewers an opportunity to see the animals after the show, Hudson's Circus had planned free animal education sessions.

"It's an opportunity for anyone with questions to come inside the Big Top, sit down and listen to our trainers talk about the animals and their care,” she said.

"There are mistruths out there and this is an opportunity for people to come see the truth.”