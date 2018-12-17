Circus life explored through art

ORIGINALLY from Durban, South Africa, Janine Lawrent has travelled the world extensively and it was during a ship voyage on the Windsor Castle between Cape Town and Southampton in her teens that she first met her partner Gabor Szombati.

Mr Szombati was travelling with his family and other circus performers back to Europe after a season in South Africa.

It was this early introduction to circus life that led Ms Lawrent's interest to the uniqueness and vibrancy of circus entertainment.

The colours, shapes and daring movements of the circus performance are reflected in the artist's paintings entitled Circue Visions.

Ms Lawrent has had painting exhibitions in the Community Arts Gallery, Edward St, Brisbane, and she had a joint photographic exhibition with Dave Lord entitled EXPO/sure? with its subject West End and its people.

She studied briefly at Seven Hills College of Art, Brisbane, preferring to explore her own artistic and creative ability.

She has completed a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Comparative Arts and Literature and Social History of the Modern Century.

Her artwork has been bought and collected by clients from Australia, South Africa, Scotland, Hungary and Canada.

She created and ran the well known Three Monkeys Coffee and Teahouse in West End, and with Mr Szombati she started and operated The Jazzy Cat (also West End) while always keeping up her interests in art and performance.

This pop-up exhibition, which opened last Thursday, will run until Saturday at Rockhampton Art Gallery and artworks are available to buy.