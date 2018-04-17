Circus rolls up to Rocky with animal show and flying acts

ROLL UP, roll up-the circus is coming to town.

Hudson's Circus is performing in Rockhampton for the first time ever as part of their 11-month tour around Australia.

"It's always exciting to go to a new town with new audiences,” Hudson's Circus owner Nancy Lennon said.

The opening night is scheduled for tomorrow night with shows running until Sunday set to feature "anything you can expect from a traditional circus”.

"We have the ringmaster, we have the clown and we have the animals,” Nancy said.

"We have couples who do flying trapeze, they hula hoop- a very large variety.”

Hudson Circus owner Nancy Lennon will be peforming acrobats. Allan Reinikka ROK170418acircus4

Nancy will also be performing acrobatics.

"I will be doing a Spanish Web. An aerial act eight metres in the air, a contortion-based act and I am also the whip-cracker's assistant,” she said.

Animal owners Belinda and Robert Joyes said the animals were "very unique” to this circus.

"We have the largest mixed animal act in Australia. It features camels, llamas and water buffalo all together in the ring at the one time,” Robert said.

"We have one of the biggest horse acts and we have our southern American macaws that are featured in no other circus.”

The duo said the eight-year-old water buffalo had been with the couple since the animals were around six to 12-months-old.

"They are one of the most gentle out of all the animals we have and one of the easiest to handle. They are very domesticated, very quiet, just really easy going,” Robert said.

The animals play a big part of the circus.

The water buffalos are the only ones in any circus in the world. . Allan Reinikka ROK170418acircus3

"It's really just the sheer size of them. Their horns are four-foot wide and when they are close to the audience it's a unique opportunity for people to see them and get close to them,” Robert said.

"We use a lot of animals most people don't normally see,” Belinda said.

In even more exciting news, there was more than just a circus show coming.

This Saturday April 21, is World Circus Day and a free workshop will be held to celebrate it.

A 90-minute traditional circus skills workshop will include juggling, clowning, acrobatics, hula hooping, whip cracking and more.

An animal education session will also be held afterwards inside the Big Top. Guests will be able to sit down and listen to Hudsons Circus animal trainers and see some the animals up close and ask the trainers any questions they have.

"We talk about where they come from and their story,” Belinda said.

"How they are transported, housed and trained, a great opportunity to learn how they are cared for,” Robert said.

DETAILS

Shows:

Wed, Thurs, Fri: 7pm

Sat: 4pm and 7pm

Sun: 11am

Workshop:

Sat: 11am to 12.30, free workshop for ages 5-15 years old. Maximum 60 children, register by Thursday on 0458 483 766.

Sun: Animal education session, all ages, no limit on numbers

Anderson Park, Wandal

Buy tickets at www.hudsonscircus.com.au or at the gate.