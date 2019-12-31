Menu
Cath Truloff with Central Highlands Regional Council Councillor Gai Sypher.
Citizen of the year describes herself as a ‘good person’

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
31st Dec 2019 5:00 PM
KINDNESS is key for Tieri’s Cath Truloff, who says being an Australia Day Award recipient is as easy as being a good person.

Ms Truloff was last year’s recipient of the Tieri and Capella 2019 Citizen of the Year Australia Day Award.

For 30 years Ms Truloff was the face of Tieri’s service station and the first and last person most people saw when coming and going.

“Everybody has to get fuel and to be successful in business in a small town you have to know your customers,” she said.

“It’s not hard to be nice to people and treat them how you would like to be treated.

“People would come to me for different things and I would always help.”

She said Tieri was a close-knit and safe community, but people could be lonely.

“Tieri is the kind of place where everyone looks after one another,” she said.

“Kids can have a lot of freedom, their parents used to send them to the service station to get milk and I would text their mum when they’re on their way back.

“But whether it’s the FIFO worker who is away from their wife and kids or a young mum who has just moved to town, it can be lonely.

“And then you are that first port of call, a person that can put a smile on their face.”

If not at the service station, Ms Truloff could be found at most community events.

“Helping each other, being there for each other and ­joining in, that makes a ­successful and happy little town and community,” she said.

“I do not do it to get ­recognised and rewarded, I just love doing this for people.

“Receiving the Citizen of the Year award remains a highlight of my life and I feel very honoured and humbled.”

Ms Truloff now lives with her husband at their farm in Anakie, but this hasn’t changed how she feels about Tieri.

She hoped her story would help inspire others to place a nomination for the 2020 Australia Day Awards.

Nominations for the 2020 Australia Day Awards close 5pm on Monday, January 6. A nomination can be completed on Central Highlands Regional Council’s website and paper copies are available at council’s customer service centres and libraries.

