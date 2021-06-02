Citizen of the Year’s selfless act leads to drug charges

Going above and beyond to help her community earned Heather Brown, pictured with Whitsunday Mayor Cr Andrew Willcox, a prestigious award last year. This year, it has landed her in court. File photo

A Collinsville community worker’s dedication to helping others has landed her in court after police found her carrying illegal items belonging to a struggling addict.

The 2020 Collinsville Citizen of the Year Heather Joan Brown faced Bowen Magistrates Court on Tuesday, charged with possessing a pipe that had been used in the administration of a dangerous drug and with possessing a clip sealed bag and a plastic straw that had been used in the commission of a crime.

The court heard police intercepted and searched Ms Brown’s vehicle as she was driving through Collinsville about 6.20pm on Sunday, May 2.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Jay Merchant said a glass pipe and other utensils were found in the 45 year old’s handbag, and all items had “residue” on them.

Ms Brown pleaded guilty to all charges, but her solicitor Peta Vernon maintained the mother of two was “not a drug user”.

The situation, Ms Vernon said, was a result of her client’s role at the Collinsville Community Association, which involved co-ordinating services such as drug counselling and emergency food relief and developing close relationships with people in need.

Ms Vernon said in the lead up to her arrest, Ms Brown had spent several months helping a drug user and their family in a battle against addiction, and had taken the illegal items into her possession to prevent them from being used.

“This person phoned her and said they were struggling, they were relapsing, so she went over there and spent some time with this person and this person gave her these items to essentially remove them,” Ms Vernon said.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead accepted this explanation, but was bound by the law to impose a penalty.

He placed Ms Brown on a $200 good behaviour bond for three months, and ordered the forfeiture of the items.

No convictions were recorded.

