Citizens’ arrest after motel worker ‘punched in the face’

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
16th Aug 2020 11:09 AM
A MAN who allegedly punched a motel worker in the face was detained by citizens’ arrest on Saturday night.

Police were called to Glenmore Palms Motel, North Rockhampton, about 8.30pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said following the incident, two citizens detained the alleged offender and held him on the ground until police arrived.

The man was taken into custody.

As of Sunday morning, no charges had been laid.

