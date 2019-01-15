Citizen's arrest after Torquay crash

LUCKY ESCAPE: Emergency services and local residents surround a white four-wheel drive that rolled following a crash which left two people in hospital on Saturday night.

"WE KNEW a bad one was coming."

Those were the words of a witness to a horrific two-car crash in Torquay late Saturday night.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, described the scene of a crash where a white four-wheel drive and a "Dial a Driver" Kia Picanto collided about 11pm on Honiton St.

The Exeter St resident told the Chronicle local residents were concerned about the number of car accidents near their homes.

"This is the third accident in just a few weeks," she said.

"Two weeks ago a guy went through the intersection and was hit by a bus.

"The week before someone doing burn outs hit a pole and then sideswiped another car."

The witness described an incredible scene, saying it resembled something out of a movie just after 11pm on Saturday.

The damage sustained by a Kia Picanto after a crash on Honiton St.

"I'd just returned home from work when I heard the bang which lasted for about 10 seconds because of the momentum pushing the cars down the road," she continued.

Rushing outside to help, neighbours went to the aid of two females inside the Kia Picanto that had sustained extensive damage to its back end.

"The four-wheel drive had rolled, hit a lamp post and ended up on its side," she said.

"The little Kia was still rolling and another man and I tried to stop it. I leaned in through the window and pulled the handbrake, he then grabbed the keys.

"Unbeknown to me at this time, the four-wheel drive driver had attempted to flee the scene only to be chased down by other residents.

"It is so lucky no one is dead."

At the time of publication, no one had been charged.

The Chronicle understands police are waiting on the results of a drug and alcohol test.

The three patients were assessed by paramedics at the scene and the two females were taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman confirmed a 42-year-old woman was treated for neck pain and abrasions and discharged about 6am Sunday.

"One of the people in the Kia came back to the street on Sunday to show her family the scene," the witness said.

"She thanked me and was a bit emotional.

"I think she was just thankful she was alive."