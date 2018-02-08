Menu
Citizens' arrest as boozy Rocky 'arsonist' admires handiwork

Steph Allen
by

NEIGHBOURS who witnessed what police say was a pre-meditated arson attack on an Eldon St, Rockhampton, home overnight performed a citizens' arrest on the alleged offender.

A man, 50, has been taken into custody in relation to the fire, which destroyed a two-storey home about 1.30am.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey this morning told media that nearby residents became suspicious of the man before the alleged arson.

 

Authorities arrived at the scene at 1.30am when the fire began to burn. Steph Allen

Snr Sgt Peachey said the neighbours attempted to talk to him before an altercation broke out.

He said after the fire they took it upon themselves to detain the man.

"We do thank them for their assistance, but we don't recommend it," Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

He said police would allege the man entered the premisesand spread an amount of accelerant around the home before putting a paint tin in the microwave on a timer which as a result "caused the actual fire".

The man then went outside and "drank a couple of beers" before he was detained.

 

"This person had previously resided at this property," Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"The damage to the house is quite significant. We do have fire investigators on the scene who are actually giving us an estimate of how much damage there is.

"The motive is still being investigated but we're hoping to have a clearer picture in the coming hours."

The man hasn't been charged at this stage and is currently "assisting police in their enquiries".

He has been taken to Rockhampton Hospital where he is undergoing a mental health assessment and treatment for his injuries.

The current residents were not home at the time.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
