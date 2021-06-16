Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
SARINA: A person is in police custody after a crash on the Bruce Highway Picture: Zizi Averill
SARINA: A person is in police custody after a crash on the Bruce Highway Picture: Zizi Averill
News

Citizens arrest detains wanted man at Mackay crash scene

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
16th Jun 2021 6:04 PM | Updated: 7:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: A man detained in a citizen's arrest after a crash at Sarina was allegedly wanted on a return to prison warrant.

A Queensland Police spokesman said a two-car crash was reported on the Bruce Highway at Sarina about 5.40pm.

He said initial reports from the scene suggested an argument broke out after the crash and members of the public then "surrounded" a Land Rover involved.

It's understood the Land Rover was spray-painted silver and had no plates.

Police are investigating whether the car was stolen.

"Members of the public have stopped the driver male from getting out of the vehicle," the spokesman said.

The driver of the Land Rover was taken into police custody and has since been taken to hospital with a cut to his arm.

The Bruce Highway was closed for about 30 minutes after the crash, but has since reopened with delays expected.

INITIAL 6PM: A person is in police custody after a crash on the Bruce Highway at Sarina.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said crews were called to a traffic crash at Alligator Creek Bridge about 5.40pm Wednesday.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the incident was reported as a single vehicle crash, but paramedics advised there were two cars involved at the scene.

It is understood a member of the public detained a person at the scene before police arrived at the incident.

A man with minor injuries is being assessed at the scene.

More to come.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

bruce highway crashes editors picks mackay crime news mackay police station sarina crime
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Date revealed for Mt Morgan water supply report

        Premium Content Date revealed for Mt Morgan water supply report

        Council News Mayor Tony Williams said the council was still going through “the options phase” of a sustainable supply and was looking to the State Government for help bringing 20...

        Gracemere ‘disappointment’ as 10 new schools named

        Premium Content Gracemere ‘disappointment’ as 10 new schools named

        Council News The budget included money for 10 new Queensland schools to open by 2024, but not...

        Tragedy inspires radio identity to join water campaign

        Premium Content Tragedy inspires radio identity to join water campaign

        News “People think it’s like the movies and you will see someone waving for help but in...

        CQ road closed as trailer slips off car

        Premium Content CQ road closed as trailer slips off car

        News The incident occurred about 11.30am on Wednesday.