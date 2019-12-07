CITIZEN’S ARREST: Dramatic scenes on Mackay street

A woman who was in the allegedly stolen car was taken to hospital in handcuffs.

TWO people are in custody after an alleged crime spree culminated in a dramatic car crash and struggle which played out on a busy Mackay roundabout.

Members of the public held down one of the alleged offenders and tied his legs to stop him fleeing the scene after the ute he was allegedly driving, which is understood to be stolen, was rammed on the roundabout.

Senior Sergeant Dave Parnell said the pair were "known offenders" and were allegedly involved in a "number of other offences clocked up over the past few days".

Police were called to Connors Rd after bystanders performed a citizen's arrest for a man who allegedly tried to flee the scene after crashing an alleged stolen car.

Police initially responded to reports of a ramming incident, but Snr Sgt Parnell confirmed the crash between the ute and the relatives of the person the car was stolen from was caused by the black dual-cab ute indicating incorrectly.

"By chance relatives of the owner of the (stolen) vehicle were travelling down Archibald St … and they've seen the stolen vehicle," he said.

"They knew it was stolen."

"(The family) entered the roundabout with the intent to come around and follow the vehicle and contact police to ascertain who the offenders were and catch the offenders," he said.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service and Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the scene to remove the female passenger who was trapped in the stolen car.

She was transported to Mackay Base Hospital in handcuffs.

The man was taken to the Mackay watch house where he was expected to be charged, Sgt Sgt Parnell said.

It is understood the number plates on the ute were not correct.

Police removed a knife, phone, multiple backpacks and ID's, a wallet, a used deodorant can and other items from the allegedly stolen car.

The incident impacted traffic for a number of hours. Police have since cleared the road.

