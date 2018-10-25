Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lismore Court House. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star
Lismore Court House. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star Cathy Adams
Crime

Citizen's arrest nabs Lismore airshow pervert

Hamish Broome
by
24th Oct 2018 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LARNOOK man who took photos of a nine-year-old girl in her underwear at the Lismore Aviation Expo earlier this year has pleaded guilty to producing child abuse material.

Rodney Paul Erickson, 63, was seen taking suspicious photographs with his mobile phone of a girl who was playing innocently with her parents at the time of the July 29 family-friendly event.

Erickson's behaviour caught the attention of a witness unrelated to the family who suspected Erickson was deliberately taking photos of the girl's genital area.

That man confronted Erickson, who denied the allegations.

Unconvinced, the witness conducted a citizen's arrest and escorted the man to security guards, who placed him in a waiting room and confiscated his mobile phone until police arrived.

Police located two photos and a video of the girl on his mobile phone.

The first photograph was taken at 11.08am and depicted the girl laying against her father with one leg in the air, showing her underpants, and the second photo taken at 1.18pm showed the girl laying against her father with her legs spread apart, revealing her underwear.

When police first interviewed Erickson he said he was "just taking photos".

But later, he confessed that "I knew what I was doing was wrong" and admitted "I've got a problem".

Erickson, a father-of-two who lives on a communal property at Larnook, faced Lismore Local Court on Monday where he pleaded guilty.

He will be sentenced on November 5.

child pervert lismore local court northern rivers crime producing child abuse material
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Bunnings thief jailed after pushing her luck too far

    premium_icon Bunnings thief jailed after pushing her luck too far

    Crime She broke the law the day after being granted a parole release order

    ASIS accuses failed Rockhampton company director of fraud

    premium_icon ASIS accuses failed Rockhampton company director of fraud

    Crime He allegedly took vehicles after company when into administration

    A powerful new approach to 21st century teaching

    premium_icon A powerful new approach to 21st century teaching

    News The 3Rs are making a comeback as the foundation of all learning

    Man targeted in terrifying attempted home invasion

    premium_icon Man targeted in terrifying attempted home invasion

    News The attack is something you would expect to see in a horror film

    Local Partners