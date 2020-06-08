Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Prime Minister Scott Morrison with new citizens on Australia Day.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison with new citizens on Australia Day.
News

Citizenship ceremonies resume in-person

by Rebecca Gredley
8th Jun 2020 10:31 AM

New citizens can now make their pledge to Australia in person with the resumption of face-to-face ceremonies.

The coronavirus had forced all citizenship ceremonies to be conducted online but councils can now choose to conduct the services in-person, online, or both.

"Now that restrictions are easing, councils will once again be able to host small ceremonies in line with the public gathering requirements in their state or territory," acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge said.

"The government is also working to resume citizenship testing and interviews in the coming weeks so we can have people moving through all stages of becoming Australian citizens."

More than 25,000 people have become Australian citizens through online ceremonies during the pandemic.

More than 179,000 people have gained citizenship so far this financial year, an increase of 56 per cent compared to the previous year.

Originally published as Citizenship ceremonies resume in-person

More Stories

Show More
citizenship ceremonies covid-19 health naturalisation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New tech allows critical CQ mine staff to work from home

        premium_icon New tech allows critical CQ mine staff to work from home

        Technology How BMA has made working from home possible for specialised teams.

        $2 million claim for fatal CQ crash

        premium_icon $2 million claim for fatal CQ crash

        Crime The Dad was killed in a two-vehicle collision at The Gemfields in 2016.

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News From COVID-19, a new restaurant, to a fatal crash, catch up here.

        COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.