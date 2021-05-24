City coach unhappy about losing key players

Melbourne City coach Patrick Kisnorbo has slammed the A-League’s “crazy” decision to continue the season while players are away on national duty.

City’s hopes of clinching a premiership-championship double will be hit by the loss star striker Jamie Maclaren, key defender Curtis Good and possibly in-form midfielder Connor Metcalfe to the Socceroos for next month’s World Cup qualifiers in Kuwait City against Kuwait, Chinese Taipei, Nepal and Jordan.

City, who sealed the Premier’s Plate with a 1-0 weekend defeat of Central Coast Mariners, have three regular season matches remaining before the finals.

Maclaren, who has already scored 25 goals this season, will only be available for one of the games – City’s clash with Brisbane Roar at Dolphin Stadium on Tuesday night.

He will miss City’s battle with the Newcastle Jets on Saturday due to his wedding and will leave almost immediately after for Socceroos duty.

Kisnorbo has no problems with Maclaren missing a match to get married but is unhappy at having to lose players because the A-League does not go into recess during the FIFA window.

“The fact that our season is still going on when the international season is, is crazy,” the City coach said.

“We’ll have to find a solution … it is what it is.

“It’s Australian football. We’ve got international (players) leaving during our season. It only happens in this country.”

Good, who has just one Socceroos cap, said it would be “bittersweet” missing the finals series to represent Australia.

“It’s still be to confirmed but … on the one hand you get the opportunity to play for your country, but on the other hand you’re not there for the finals,” Good said.

“If and when it happens, it will be a different feeling.

“It’s been seven years since (playing for the Socceroos), so it’s something I’ve worked hard on to really get back to that level.

“It might be different for different players who have been playing year in, year out for the Socceroos, but it’s definitely more special for me at this particular time in my career.”

Kisnorbo was delighted Good was on the verge of a Socceroos recall after injury woes that threatened to derail his career.

“It’s great to see all the hard work and sacrifice he’s put in to get himself his position today,” Kisnorbo said.

“For us, it’s great to put him in a position to be in contention to be called up/

“It’s great to see him progressing every time he trains and plays and every year that we go on.”

Originally published as City coach unhappy about losing key players