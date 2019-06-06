Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A crash has closed several lanes and an off ramp on the Captain Cook Bridge in Brisbane’s CBD. Picture: John Grainger
A crash has closed several lanes and an off ramp on the Captain Cook Bridge in Brisbane’s CBD. Picture: John Grainger
News

City crashes causing massive delays

by Sarah Matthews
6th Jun 2019 8:38 AM

A CRASH in Brisbane's inner-south is causing significant delays for commuters this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the Pacific Motorway Bridge (Captain Cook Bridge) in South Brisbane around 7:15am.

According to Queensland Traffic, the right lanes of the Pacific Motorway northbound before the Margaret Street off ramp have been blocked.

Motorists are urged to expect big delays with traffic backed up all the way to Mount Gravatt.

A man in his 20s has suffered back, shoulder and lower leg injuries however his condition is unknown.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a crash on the Inner City Bypass after the RNA tunnel at Kelvin Grove has blocked the right lane.

Delays are building back to Bowen Hills.

More Stories

Top Stories

    'Fair Go' campaign gains traction in the north

    premium_icon 'Fair Go' campaign gains traction in the north

    Politics Regional Acting Mayor supports the Rockhampton launched initiatives

    CQ girl draws us into her tantalising web

    premium_icon CQ girl draws us into her tantalising web

    News Alexya Yarrow was on a photo shoot when she spotted a spider's web

    Flashback: Influenza closes Rockhampton carnival in 1919

    premium_icon Flashback: Influenza closes Rockhampton carnival in 1919

    News An outbreak of Spanish influenza proved fatal across Queensland