City fighting double, unlinked clusters

Greater Sydney has woken to further coronavirus restrictions today after the government announced masks would be compulsory indoors and on public transport.

The new mask rule, which police will enforce from Monday with fines of $200, comes as NSW and Victoria grapple with coronavirus outbreaks.

Victoria reported three new cases today while NSW reported eight.

The list of high-risk venues continues to grow for NSW, with health authorities issuing a critical warning for the suburb of Berala in Sydney's west. There are now 13 cases linked to the Berala cluster and 148 linked to the Avalon cluster.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant today admitted the two clusters still hadn't been linked.

"We are still concerned about a case that occurred yesterday where we still haven't managed to find links in terms of the Avalon cluster…despite intensive investigations," Dr Chant said.

"We know genomically the Wollongong, Croydon and the Avalon clusters are linked genomically, we still haven't found that missing link there. So our investigations continue."

Zero new cases for Queensland

Despite the massive testing lines, Queensland has continued with its streak of zero coronavirus cases.

Sunday, 3 January – coronavirus cases in Queensland:



• 0 new cases

• 13 active cases

• 1,255 total cases

• 1,488,315 tests conducted



Sadly, six Queenslanders with COVID-19 have died. 1,232 patients have recovered.#covid19 pic.twitter.com/3waOJpLJJP — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) January 2, 2021

South Australians urged to reconsider travel to Victoria

South Australia again recorded zero new cases of coronavirus today - and is doing everything it can to keep that elusive figure.

Chief health officer Professor Nicola Spurrier today asked all South Australians to reconsider their need to travel to Victoria, in light of the state's growing virus cluster.

"Every South Australian, and particularly people who have travelled back from Victoria or Victorians that are in our state, need to be keeping track of the Victorian website where all of the new exposure sites are being listed in real-time," she said.

"I'm very hopeful that these situations in Victoria will come to an end and obviously we will be looking at the border, but that's not necessarily at the moment. But I do think South Australians should reconsider any travel arrangements that they have to Victoria and just have some flexibility about those arrangements over the next coming days."

South Australian COVID-19 update 2/1/21. For more information, go to https://t.co/mYnZsGpayo or contact the South Australian COVID-19 Information Line on 1800 253 787. pic.twitter.com/XGKB3CVxPA — SA Health (@SAHealth) January 2, 2021

Thousands of Sydneysiders asked to isolate

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant has admitted tens of thousands of Sydneysiders - all secondary contacts of the BWS Berala outbreak - have been asked to isolate.

There are now 13 cases linked to the Berala cluster with thousands of BWS customers urged to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative test result.

"What we're asking them to do is if you're in this situation, for the secondary close contacts, to isolate until the (primary) person has got a negative test.

"So you should be immediately self-separating, but the priority at the moment is really getting the tests on people who are directly exposed and obviously anyone else with symptoms. That will help us track down and suppress this transmission."

BWS Berala served more than a thousand customers on Christmas Eve, with potential exposure spreading from December 22 to December 31.

Dr Chant said health authorities were "asking people to act prudently" and thanked the NSW community for isolating.

Berala cluster linked to patient transport workers

The genomic sequencing has been completed on the Berala cluster, linking it to patient transport workers, not the Avalon cluster.

"To recap - we have been dealing with two different strains that have been causing clusters," chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said.

"We had a family group who had returned from overseas and were transported to a health facility. Unfortunately one of the patient transport workers acquired infection, passed it on to a colleague, that colleague had been at the Berala BWS for a very fleeting amount of time, but what we now know is that transmission occurred."

Dr Chant said the Berala cluster had occurred from "very minimal exposure" and encouraged BWS customers to get tested.

"We are asking members of the community who did purchase alcohol or enter that premises for that period to be very vigilant and take the public health action of isolating for 14 days if you were there at those times," she said.

"This assists us greatly because it means that we have a clear line of the transmission and it really does mean that we have less missing links.

"We are still concerned about a case that occurred yesterday where we still haven't managed to find links in terms of the Avalon cluster…despite intensive investigations.

"We know genomically the Wollongong, Croydon and the Avalon clusters are linked genomically, we still haven't found that missing link there. So our investigations continue."

'Critical' bottle shop customers isolate

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant has issued a "critical" warning for customers who attended the BWS on Woodburn Rd in Berala between December 22 and December 31.

"This is critical information because we know that there have been transmission events at this venue. And it is important that we know that also those transmission events occurred through what appear to be very brief exposures at that venue," Dr Chant said.

Customers who attended the bottle shop at the below times is considered a close contact, must get tested immediately, self-isolate, and remain in isolation for 14 days since you were last there regardless if you receive a negative test.

@NSWHealth has revised its advice for a western Sydney liquor store visited by confirmed cases of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/y8kp55KNsc — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) January 2, 2021

Eight new cases for NSW

NSW has reported eight new locally acquired cases of coronavirus.

The cases were discovered from almost 19,000 tests.

Two are household contacts of the Avalon cluster, five are connected to the Berala cluster and one is a household contact of a known source in Wollongong.

There was also three cases reported in hotel quarantine.

Victorians reminded of state's 51 exposure sites

Victorians have been reminded to stay alert and aware, with health authorities rapidly adding to its list of coronavirus exposure sites.

Testing commander Jeroen Weimar said there were currently 51 exposure sites across the state - all linked to cases from the Black Rock cluster.

"That is a significant number of exposure sites and it highlights the 21 cases in this cluster at the moment that people do rightly travel around quite extensively at this time of year," he told reporters.

"Please take note on the website that there are different directions depending on the extent of exposure at each site.

"There are some exposure sites, the Doveton church and of course the Black Rock Cafe itself, where we are asking people to quarantine for a full 14 days if they have been there in those time windows.

"There are other exposure sites where we are asking people to just test and isolate until they get their results."

You can read through all of Victoria's exposure sites here.

Couple fled

A man and a woman from NSW allegedly "fled" from officers at Melbourne Airport after arriving on a flight from Canberra at around 11am on Friday.

The 26-year-old man and 24-year-old woman normally reside in NSW.

After being spoken to by officers at the airport they were informed they'd have to quarantine for 14 days, at which point they allegedly ran from the officer, and were picked up by a vehicle that took them away from the airport.

It's understood police have tracked the couple down and an update is expected later today.

The border breach at the airport comes as cars were turned away from the border at midnight.

Yesterday Jeroen Weimar, the Victorian Health Department's COVID-19 response commander, justified the state's hardline stance.

"We need to close the border, because we do not wish to continue to import high-risk COVID cases back into Victoria," Mr Weimar said.

"We do not think that would be right or fair for the Victorian community.

"We do not have the capacity to put hundreds of people into hotel quarantine because they elected to come home late.

Some people rushing to the border last night had travelled from as far away as Queensland.

Photographer Simon Dallinger was at the Hume Freeway checkpoint. He reported that the last people allowed through, seconds before midnight, were Kelli Rippon and Rachel Bartlett. The pair had travelled from Brisbane to Dubbo, and then to Victoria.

They made it just in time. Others were not so lucky.

The last people allowed through the Hume Freeway checkpoint. Picture: Simon Dallinger

Health authorities in Victoria believe the virus has been spreading there for almost two weeks.

All 10 cases reported since Wednesday either dined at the Smile Buffalo Thai restaurant in Black Rock on December 21, or are close contacts of others who did.

"We know we have a likely starting point to December 21 - that is now at 10 or 11 days ago," Mr Weimar said yesterday.

Across the border in NSW, three new infections were identified in Western Sydney yesterday.

Contact tracers are now scrambling to link the new cases to existing clusters.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has warned tighter restrictions could be introduced across Greater Sydney if more cases arise without known links.

An update is expected at 11am AEDT.

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley and Mr Weimar are expected to give an update at 9.45am AEDT.

