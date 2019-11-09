City investors head to Yeppoon amid buying boom

22 Shoalwater Circuit, Lammermoor is on the market for offers over $598k.

MELBOURNE and Sydney investors are pouncing on Yeppoon’s booming real estate market at the moment, with Yeppoon Real Estate receiving 15 calls in one week from the big cities, looking to invest in the Capricorn Coast.

Sales specialist Nicola Barlow said there had been a lot of interest in the area due to projects like the Ring Road, Rookwood Weir and the expansion of the Sailing Club.

“There’s a lot of interest and a lot of things happening around the area,” she said.

“A couple of people I’ve spoken to have said real estate agents in Sydney are telling them to look at Yeppoon because it’s going ahead and it’s where they should be investing.

“I think we sit south of Melbourne’s market. It’s a lot higher than our prices, which are very affordable here.

“They can get more bang for their buck.”

This weekend, Yeppoon Real Estate is holding 25 open homes, which Ms Barlow said is “about average” for the agency at the moment.

“It’s been busy. Extremely busy,” she said.

“Last weekend we had over 72 groups through our open homes.

“We’ve noticed some of our properties have gone under multiple offers, which is where people are putting on their best and highest price.

“People have been getting above expected prices for their homes. There’s been a lot of contracts.”

Ms Barlow said a number of people are moving in from mining towns for a sea change, taking advantage of the prices and interest rates which are “still very good and quite low”.

The drop in rental vacancies to below 1 per cent for the area has also driven more people into the buying market, she said, with more people opting to buy.

“The lower interest rates is making it easier for people to get into the market,” she said.

“We’re noticing an increase in properties over $500-$800k for matured couples and families who are buying over $500k.”

Ms Barlow said there was also activity within the new homeowner bracket, with first time buyers snapping up homes for under $500k.

