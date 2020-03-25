Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The European Union is aiming to make sure Ecuador’s airports remain open after officials in Guayaquil, Ecuador’s largest city, attempted to stop an arriving flight from Spain last week.
The European Union is aiming to make sure Ecuador’s airports remain open after officials in Guayaquil, Ecuador’s largest city, attempted to stop an arriving flight from Spain last week.
Travel

City’s desperate move to stop arriving plane

by Michael Bartiromo
25th Mar 2020 9:42 AM

The European Union is aiming to make sure Ecuador's airports remain open after officials in Guayaquil, Ecuador's largest city, attempted to stop an arriving flight from Spain last week.

Cynthia Viteri, the mayor of Guayaquil, confirmed she supported local officials in blocking off a runway at the José Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport, which they accomplished by strategically placing trucks in the path of any incoming aircraft, Fox News reported.

coronaviruspromo

The move was designed to stop an arriving Iberia Airlines flight that was sent to retrieve and evacuate European citizens, Reuters reported.

Footage taken by a helicopter above the airport on Wednesday shows at least a dozen trucks parked on the landing strip.

 

Ms Viteri later defended the decision to block off the airport in a Facebook video posted on March 18, before revealing the following day that she herself had tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Ecuador's Ministry of Transport and Public Works seemed at odds with Ms Viteri, releasing a statement of disapproval over the actions of the mayor. The department also confirmed that the plane - which was carrying only crew - was unable to pick up the travellers waiting to fly back to Spain at Guayaquil's airport, but eventually landed at an airport in Ecuador's capital of Quito, where it picked up 170 passengers for a return flight.

Guayaquil mayor Cynthia Viteri. Picture: Twitter
Guayaquil mayor Cynthia Viteri. Picture: Twitter

 

The European Union subsequently requested that Ecuador "provide guarantees of security in the use of the airports of Quito and Guayaquil for the arrival of empty flights … and the exit of European citizens," according to Reuters.

Ecuador had banned incoming passenger flights as earlier this week, in response to a growing number of positive coronavirus cases in the country. The country has 981 confirmed cases of the virus as of today.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

 

Originally published as City's desperate move to stop arriving plane

More Stories

airport coronavirus ecuador officials plane runway

Just In

    Scomo's hilarious virus gaffe

    Scomo's hilarious virus gaffe
    • 25th Mar 2020 10:37 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Big call on Rockets, Cyclones 2020 season

        premium_icon BREAKING: Big call on Rockets, Cyclones 2020 season

        Sport “It is the most appropriate decision under the current circumstances.’

        100 potential jobs as Bunnings plans new CQ store

        premium_icon 100 potential jobs as Bunnings plans new CQ store

        Business The store would be 7,000sqm bigger than the existing one and is hoped to be...

        No new COVID-19 cases despite earlier confirmation report

        No new COVID-19 cases despite earlier confirmation report

        News No new confirmed cases for CQ as the QLD daily total spikes at 78.

        GALLERY: 100+ class photos of CQ's 2020 Prep students

        premium_icon GALLERY: 100+ class photos of CQ's 2020 Prep students

        News Don’t forget to grab your physical copy in today’s paper.