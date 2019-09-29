City’s dramatic change within months

Hong Kong’s summer of protest is impossible to ignore, with graffiti and pro-democracy art covering most public spaces. (AP Photo/ Vincent Yu)

All summer, young people in Hong Kong have been buying dozens of cans of spray paint with their pocket money and taking to the streets, turning their hometown into a canvas of anti-government graffiti.

Hong Kong is a vertical city. Narrow roads twist past densely packed high-rise buildings.

In this concrete jungle, protesters play hide-and-seek with the police, spray-painting their woes and demands on the city's once-clean walls, concrete barriers, overpasses and major roads and tram tracks in the wee hours.

They are part of a protest movement now in its fourth month, sparked by a now-shelved China extradition bill.

Bus stop advertisement filled with protest art posters. Picture: AP Photo/Vincent Yu.

Almost every building is splashed with a slogan, a constant reminder of the city's political turmoil. Picture: Chris McGrath/Getty Images.

Wearing tinted sunglasses, a mask and a helmet, a scrawny teenager hastily sprayed "Sell Hong Kong" at New Town Plaza in Shatin before darting away with a group of protesters upon the arrival of police.

"I am a student but (for) these few months, or weeks, I paint more," said Hel, who asked to be identified only by his middle name out of fear of arrest.

He said protesters "never draw on some private properties" and the aim of graffiti is not to destroy but to "express our demands and what we are fighting for."

Graffiti that reads "Dismiss Police Force". Picture: Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images.

Like most, he is a novice when it comes to the art of graffiti. The most common graffiti is "Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of Our Times."

Other messages include the popular chant "Five Demands and Not One Less," expressing the protesters' demands for greater democracy, and the trending hashtag "Chinazi," a portmanteau of China and Nazi.

A “Five Demands Not One Less” graffiti sign seen as pedestrians ride an escalator. Picture: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Hong Kong, a glitzy financial centre, was never a welcoming place for graffiti, and cleaners have been working around the clock to erase the remnants of weekly battles.

Workers hastily remove graffiti by painting them over, washing them off with a high-pressure water gun, and if all else fails, taping over them with sheets of plastic.

Cleaners in Hong Kong have been working around the clock to erase remnants of weekly battles. As Hong Kong enters its fourth month of steady protests, the city is embracing for another violent weekend prior to the upcoming 70th Chinese National Day on October 1. Picture: AP/Vincent Yu.

Black plastic sheets taped over anti-government graffiti, where the children’s eyes are blackened as a nod to the protester’s injury. Picture: AP/Vincent Yu.

Overpasses filled with sticky notes and prints of protest art have been scraped to little avail, leaving torn paper scraps everywhere. Burn marks from homemade gasoline bombs and burned rubbish scar the streets and plastic road barriers. In front of one blackened barrier was scribbled an ominous quote from the movie Hunger Games: Mockingjay - "If we burn, you burn with us".

Protesters have widened their demands to include direct elections for the city’s leaders and an independent inquiry into police use of force against protesters. Picture: Chris McGrath/Getty Images.

It will be difficult to meticulously clean up the streets of Hong Kong - as is being done in Beijing - before China's upcoming National Day celebration on October 1.

The Civil Human Rights Front is planning another big march to coincide with National Day, sparking fears of a bloody showdown that could embarrass China's ruling Communist Party as it marks its 70th year in power with grand festivities in Beijing.

The Hong Kong government has scaled down celebrations by calling off an annual firework display and moving a reception indoors.

Still, the major rallies planned for this weekend are likely to go ahead, despite police saying student arrests at protests are climbing.

According to Hong Kong police, students accounted for 29 per cent of nearly 1,600 people detained in anti-democracy protests since June. Young people have largely led the protests that started in June over a China extradition bill that the government has since agreed to withdraw.

Since then, the movement has snowballed into a wider anti-China campaign in the fight to retain Hong Kong's autonomy.