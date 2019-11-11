City’s rental market has strengthened to a new low

7 Elida St, Mt Archer is currently available for rent for $565 per week.

PAT O'Driscoll business development manager Rebecca Trott says the rental vacancy rate within Rockhampton is at a low since the last five years.

The city's rental market has strengthened, Ms Trott said, with vacancies tightening to 1 per cent this month, down from the 3.6 per cent of the September quarter.

The vacancy rate had jumped from 1.5 per cent in June.

The 3.6 per cent number put Rockhampton back in the weak range for residential vacancy rates for the first time since March 2018.

However, Ms Trott said this appeared to have been a hiccup.

"The market is very active and very strong. Vacancy rates are about 1 per cent at the moment," she said.

"There's a lot of activity out there in regards to people inspecting properties and there's not much on the books at the moment in terms of availabilities.

"Our vacancy rates have been quite low over the last 12 months, and they've been hovering around that 1-2 per cent.

"We put that down to a lot of employment opportunities in the area, whether it's with mining, health care, teachers, or a bit of construction.

"We are finding that with the activity in the employment sector at the moment, people are looking for homes as well."

Ms Trott said the agency had witnessed vacancies becoming tighter over the past five years.

"At one point our vacancy rate was at 12 per cent, then 8 per cent the next year and 6 per cent the following. It gradually came down," she said.

"Then in the last 12-18 months we were looking at less than 3 per cent, which crunched down to 1 per cent last year.

"We were holding our own before the Adani announcement. This is an indication of a strong market and things got even stronger since that.

"We are definitely expecting to see these tight vacancy rates keep going."

Rebecca Trott

REIQ Residential Vacancy Report

June - September 2019

• Rocky: 1.5 - 3.6 per cent

• Isaac: N/A - 3.9

• Livingstone: 1.4 - 1

• Scenic Rim: 2.5 - 3.8

• Bundaberg: 1.3 - 2.6

• Gladstone: 3.1 - 1.8

• Mackay: 1.5 - 1.7

• Toowoomba: 1.6 - 1.1

• Townsville: 2.2 - 3.2