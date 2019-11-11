Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
7 Elida St, Mt Archer is currently available for rent for $565 per week.
7 Elida St, Mt Archer is currently available for rent for $565 per week.
News

City’s rental market has strengthened to a new low

Steph Allen
11th Nov 2019 11:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PAT O'Driscoll business development manager Rebecca Trott says the rental vacancy rate within Rockhampton is at a low since the last five years.

The city's rental market has strengthened, Ms Trott said, with vacancies tightening to 1 per cent this month, down from the 3.6 per cent of the September quarter.

The vacancy rate had jumped from 1.5 per cent in June.

 

7 Elida St, Mt Archer is currently available for rent for $565 per week.
7 Elida St, Mt Archer is currently available for rent for $565 per week.

 

The 3.6 per cent number put Rockhampton back in the weak range for residential vacancy rates for the first time since March 2018.

However, Ms Trott said this appeared to have been a hiccup.

"The market is very active and very strong. Vacancy rates are about 1 per cent at the moment," she said.

"There's a lot of activity out there in regards to people inspecting properties and there's not much on the books at the moment in terms of availabilities.

 

7 Elida St, Mt Archer is currently available for rent for $565 per week.
7 Elida St, Mt Archer is currently available for rent for $565 per week.

 

 

"Our vacancy rates have been quite low over the last 12 months, and they've been hovering around that 1-2 per cent.

"We put that down to a lot of employment opportunities in the area, whether it's with mining, health care, teachers, or a bit of construction.

"We are finding that with the activity in the employment sector at the moment, people are looking for homes as well."

 

 

2/100 Edington St, Berserker is currently available for rent for $270 per week.
2/100 Edington St, Berserker is currently available for rent for $270 per week.

 

Ms Trott said the agency had witnessed vacancies becoming tighter over the past five years.

"At one point our vacancy rate was at 12 per cent, then 8 per cent the next year and 6 per cent the following. It gradually came down," she said.

"Then in the last 12-18 months we were looking at less than 3 per cent, which crunched down to 1 per cent last year.

"We were holding our own before the Adani announcement. This is an indication of a strong market and things got even stronger since that.

"We are definitely expecting to see these tight vacancy rates keep going."

 

 

Rebecca Trott
Rebecca Trott

 

REIQ Residential Vacancy Report

June - September 2019

• Rocky: 1.5 - 3.6 per cent

• Isaac: N/A - 3.9

• Livingstone: 1.4 - 1

• Scenic Rim: 2.5 - 3.8

• Bundaberg: 1.3 - 2.6

• Gladstone: 3.1 - 1.8

• Mackay: 1.5 - 1.7

• Toowoomba: 1.6 - 1.1

• Townsville: 2.2 - 3.2

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Tigers stall on big-money move

      Tigers stall on big-money move
      • 11th Nov 2019 11:05 AM

      Top Stories

        Video: Firefighters' miraculous effort to repel blaze

        premium_icon Video: Firefighters' miraculous effort to repel blaze

        News This house was saved against all odds by the heroic efforts of volunteer firefighters. WATCH THE STUNNING FOOTAGE

        FIRE UPDATE MONDAY: Prepare to leave warning for Adelaide Park area

        FIRE UPDATE MONDAY: Prepare to leave warning for Adelaide Park...

        News 10.30am: Mass road closures around fire zone and camping areas across Cap Coast...

        COURT: 30 people appearing today

        premium_icon COURT: 30 people appearing today

        News See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today