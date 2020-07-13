Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
SA police news crime generic digital images ,
SA police news crime generic digital images ,
News

Civilians brawled with off-duty army officers

Darryn Nufer, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
13th Jul 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALMOST a year after sparking a violent Yeppoon street brawl with a group of off-duty army officers, the instigator has been dealt with in court.

Jamaine Trenton Leye Reid pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to assault causing bodily harm.

The charge stemmed from an incident in July last year in which Reid, 24, punched a 38-year-old off-duty Australian Army Private in the jaw.

Police Prosecutor Julie Marsden said the victim and a number of Army personnel were on a rest day when they attended several licensed premises in Yeppoon.

She said around midnight the victim and some of his friends left The Strand Hotel to walk back to where they were staying.

“The victim and a few of his friends walked next door and were admiring some of the artwork in the window at the art gallery, talking to a male person who lived in a unit above the gallery,” Ms Marsden said.

“The victim engaged in a playful wrestling match and at this time they were approached by two males.”

The court heard that words were exchanged and the victim then saw a third male, Reid, walking in his direction.

Ms Marsden said Reid walked straight towards the victim, and when close enough “out of nowhere” punched him with a closed, clenched fist to the jaw.

Ms Marsden said this caused the victim immediate pain, discomfort and swelling.

A brawl between the civilians and the group of army personnel followed before police arrived to break it up.

Before imposing penalty, Magistrate Jeff Clarke said the courts had long held the view that those responsible for drunken street violence should face imprisonment orders.

Reid’s solicitor Cam Schroder suggested a suspended sentence or jail sentence with immediate parole would hang over his client’s head “like a guillotine and be a very strong deterrent to not get into trouble again”.

Mr Clarke took into account Reid was remorseful for his actions before placing him on 18 months’ probation.

The court heard that a co-offender in this incident had received two years’ probation.

street brawl yeppoon magistrates court yeppoon street brawl
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New rideshare player to enter Central Queensland

        premium_icon New rideshare player to enter Central Queensland

        Technology Rockhampton, Gladstone and Tannum Sands have all been named in international rideshare company’s regional Australian expansion.

        Appalling number of drivers speeding in school zones

        premium_icon Appalling number of drivers speeding in school zones

        News REVEALED: Number of motorists caught in Central region.

        LAST DAY: Support local news and get a new tablet

        premium_icon LAST DAY: Support local news and get a new tablet

        News We're offering a special deal to ensure the future of our news

        Licence two years expired and he just kept driving

        premium_icon Licence two years expired and he just kept driving

        News MICHAEL Alexander George chanced his hand more than once.