Claims mayoral candidate has teamed up with councillors

IT IS the photo that hinted there was a new team in town.

But Livingstone mayoral candidate Andy Ireland has put to bed speculation that he has aligned himself with ­several current Livingstone Shire councillors and council candidates.

Last Thursday on Mr ­Ireland’s Facebook page ­“Intended Mayoral Candidate for Livingstone” a photo ­appeared of himself and others at a “meet and greet” event he hosted on the Capricorn Coast the night before.

Those in the photo were councillors Adam Belot, Pat Eastwood and Glenda Mather as well as Andrea Friend, Keith Sully and Rhodes Watson who have signalled their intentions to run as councillor candidates.

“That was a meet and greet night I promoted at Whisk (Yeppoon) for anyone who was interested to come along and meet me, have a chat and listen to my platform,” Mr Ireland said.

“We had about 33 people show up which was very ­encouraging, including a ­number of sitting councillors and prospective councillors.

“That photo should in no way be interpreted as a team that’s running, because it’s not.

“It’s just a photo of a collective of people who were there on the night.”

Mr Ireland promoted the evening on his Facebook page with an invitation to anyone who wished to attend.

“I also wandered around town giving invitations to people in the CBD,” he said.

Mr Ireland said from the councillors and candidates he’d spoken with to date, all of them were particularly passionate about the region.

“I guess that’s why they’re actually putting their hand up.”

Mr Ireland said he planned to hold another meet and greet event at The Haven at Emu Park on February 19.

Local government elections will be held in March.