Claims only 8 CQ businesses will benefit from $65B tax cut

TAX OPPOSITION: Labor candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson is railing against the federal government's plans for a $65b corporate tax cut.

ONLY eight businesses in Capricornia would benefit from the Federal Government's $65 billion corporate tax cut, according to Labor Candidate For Capricornia Russell Robertson.

After discovering new data from the Federal Parliamentary Library, Mr Robertson and Queensland Senator Murray Watt have called on Capricornia MP Michelle Landry to pull her support for her party's big business tax cut after discovering it would have little benefit for her electorate of Capricornia.

"The official figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, show that only eight businesses based in Capricornia will share in the LNP's windfall for big business,” the Labor politicians said.

"These figures put the lie to Michelle Landry's claim that the tax cut will deliver higher wages and more jobs locally.”

The government was expected to renew a push to secure Senate numbers to pass the long-touted legislation.

Corporations with a turnover of more than $50 million in 2018/2019 are taxed at 30 per cent, but the government planned to reduce this to 25 per cent by 2026/2027, with gradual decreases in the rate starting from 2018/2019.

But there have been questions raised about the wisdom in pursuing this tax cut strategy and whether higher profits would lead to increased business investment, jobs and wage growth or whether companies would simply absorb the profits to increase their bottom line and deliver greater returns to their shareholders.

The Labor politicians said there were thousands of small businesses in Capricornia that wouldn't be helped by these tax cuts.

"Even Ms Landry has admitted that small business is the most important employer in her electorate, saying that 'small business is the engine room of the economy',” they said.

"There are over 9700 small businesses in Capricornia but Malcolm Turnbull and Michelle Landry have decided to give a tax cut to just eight big businesses instead.

"There is In fact, if Mr Turnbull and Ms Landry's tax cut passes the Senate, local small businesses will face the same company tax rate as big business from interstate.”

Mr Robertson and Mr Watt said with only eight local businesses benefiting, it wasn't good enough, especially since the tax cut is being funded by cuts to local schools, hospitals, training and universities.

"We already know that hardly any of the benefits of this tax cut for big business will trickle down to households. And now we know that it won't trickle down to local business either,” they said.

"How can Michelle Landry continue to back a tax cut for the big banks after the disgraceful revelations at the banking royal commission?

"Malcolm Turnbull and his yes-woman in regional Queensland Michelle Landry have been caught out. These new figures are just more proof that this tax cut will not help regional Queenslanders.

"They would rather fight for big business than stand up for regional Queensland.”

The Morning Bulletin has approached Ms Landry and the Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison for comment.