Clarification: Jenni Krenske

On 13 October 2018, The Morning Bulletin reported that an internal investigation had been

commenced into a complaint against Ms Jenni Krenske, the principal of Redeemeer Lutheran College.

As reported in the Bulletin last week, the internal investigation cleared Ms Krenske of any wrongdoing, and found she acted reasonably and in accordance with formal processes.

The story of 13 October appeared beneath a headline "Principal on notice".

Readers should not have inferred that Ms Krenske was given any formal notice, or warning, in relation to the complaint. No

such notice was given.