Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Morning Bulletin masthead
Morning Bulletin masthead Masthead RMB
News

Clarification: Jenni Krenske

1st Nov 2018 12:01 AM

On 13 October 2018, The Morning Bulletin reported that an internal investigation had been

commenced into a complaint against Ms Jenni Krenske, the principal of Redeemeer Lutheran College.

As reported in the Bulletin last week, the internal investigation cleared Ms Krenske of any wrongdoing, and found she acted reasonably and in accordance with formal processes.

The story of 13 October appeared beneath a headline "Principal on notice".

Readers should not have inferred that Ms Krenske was given any formal notice, or warning, in relation to the complaint. No

such notice was given.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Crawling injured dad punched in the head

    premium_icon Crawling injured dad punched in the head

    Crime A SON who punched his 54-year-old father in the head multiple times as he crawled on the floor has a 'fractured memory' about the incident, a court has heard.

    • 1st Nov 2018 1:00 AM
    Convicted child porn maker's lie in church application

    premium_icon Convicted child porn maker's lie in church application

    Crime Man applied to volunteer at church

    • 1st Nov 2018 1:00 AM
    Schwarten: Not one of the things he said is true

    premium_icon Schwarten: Not one of the things he said is true

    News Former Rockhampton MP denies any inappropriate dealing with JM Kelly

    • 1st Nov 2018 12:26 AM
    Lauga and O'Rourke say Labor not to blame for dodgy builders

    premium_icon Lauga and O'Rourke say Labor not to blame for dodgy builders

    News Local members say it was the LNP that changed the laws

    • 1st Nov 2018 12:19 AM

    Local Partners