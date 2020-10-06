Clarke’s girlfriend flashes abs in bikini

It might be only spring but Pip Edwards is making the most of the sunny weather as she holidays in Byron Bay.

The fashion designer and girlfriend of cricketer Michael Clarke has been hitting the beach in a series of chic AF bikinis - and let's just say her posts are enough to give you serious FOMO if you're stuck inside working.

On Tuesday afternoon Edwards matched her outfit with the sky, wearing a blue bikini and denim shorts that showed off her toned abs.

Earlier that day Edwards posted another photo of herself at Cape Byron Lighthouse wearing high waisted leggings and a matching sports bra from her activewear label.

"Had to sweat it out today the Byron holiday dinners and cocktails have got me real good!!!! Epic walk to the lighthouse!!!" she wrote in the caption.

Over the weekend Edwards showed off her incredible body in more photos as she soaked up the sun at the beach.

She packed plenty of bikinis too - first wearing a red gingham bikini with a matching men's shirt and then a leopard print bikini top with a high-waisted skirt.

"Smokeshow," Delta Goodrem commented on one of Edwards' bikini pics, while another person wrote: "How about those abs."

Clarke complimented Edwards too, commenting a fire emoji on the photo of the designer in leopard print.

Clarke is in Sydney appearing on Sky Sports Radio's Big Sports Breakfast, which he hosts alongside Laurie Daley, Gerard Middleton and Jaimee Rogers.

He and Edwards confirmed their relationship in July after months of speculation they were an item.

Clarke announced his split from wife Kyly Clarke in February. The parents to four-year-old Kelsey Lee revealed in a joint statement to The Australian they had been "living apart for some time".

"With the greatest of respect for each other, we've come to the ­mutual conclusion that this is the best course for us to take while committed to the co-parenting of our daughter," they said in a statement.

Edwards is a single mum to son Justice Maxmimus, 13, who she shares with former partner Dan Single.

She founded P.E. Nation with Claire Tregoning in March 2016 and it is now estimated to be worth around $20 million, according to the Australian Financial Review.

EXERCISE THAT CHANGED EDWARDS' LIFE

Edwards told Body and Soul in March she keeps in shape by doing pilates and low impact cardio like walking or cycling.

"I try and do pilates three times a week, but no less than twice a week. I love doing the Bondi to Bronte or harbour walks to get my body moving," she said.

"And I try and squeeze in some cardio at the gym by doing a 20 minute cycle on the bike, low resistance."

She told Woman's Health last year that doing pilates had "changed my life" after years of intense exercising.

"I spent a lot of time in my early 30s doing weight training and HIIT workouts. I had a bad injury and kept training with it and then I hit a wall and realised that I needed to look after my body," Edwards said.

"A friend then recommended a really good pilates instructor who specialises in rehab pilates. Now I make sure that I fit pilates classes into my schedule three times a week and It's changed my life."

Edwards also eats a "mostly plant based" diet, with roast veggies, salad and soup a typical weeknight meal.

"I'm nearly Vegan, however I just can't give up my eggs," Edwards told Women's Health.

"I always have eggs and tabasco in my handbag, I find it is the only quick thing I can snack on that is healthy and can also help to fill me up.

