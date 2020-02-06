Clarkson tells Meghan ‘get a grip’

Jeremy Markle has said Meghan Markle needs to “get a grip”. Picture: Getty Images

Jeremy Markle has said Meghan Markle needs to “get a grip”. Picture: Getty Images

Jeremy Clarkson has told Meghan Markle to "get a grip" and stop crying.

The former Top Gear star said Meghan needs to toughen up after she rejected the classic British "stiff upper lip" philosophy, according to The Sun.

In an interview with British GQ, Clarkson said: "Everybody cries. Everybody cried when Diana was buried. But I mean, as a general rule, you've got to get a grip.

"I think the expression 'get a grip' needs to come back into the lexicon as soon as possible. Everybody needs to get a grip. Meghan Markle … just get a grip."

Former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson has lashed out at meghan Markle. Picture: Supplied

The comments from Clarkson may come as surprise to many as he had previously defended the couple, claiming the public shouldn't blame them for wanting to walk away from their duties.

He previously said people were "allowed to resign from jobs they didn't like", and that royal life may have come to a shock to Meghan.

Meghan stunned royal fans when she admitted being unhappy with her life in a documentary called Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

She admitted: "It is not enough to just survive something, right?

"That's not the point of life. You've got to thrive.

"You've got to feel happy and I think I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip. I tried, I really tried."

Since then she has walked away from her royal duties with husband Prince Harry and the couple have moved with baby son, Archie, to Canada.

MORE NEWS

Victim wants Andrew for witness swap

Plane skids off runway, snaps into three

Friends star drops big reboot hint

Meghan has already reportedly signed a voiceover deal with Disney in return for a donation to a wildlife charity - a gig that Prince Harry was filmed touting for at the Lion King premiere.

The couple are currently holed up in their Canadian mansion, with around-the-clock protection.

Clarkson's comments come after police officers guarding Prince Harry and Meghan said they were forced to do "menial tasks" like picking up takeaway food and groceries, it has been claimed.

Jeremy Clarkson had previously defended the royal couple for “resigning from jobs they didn’t like”. Picture: Supplied

- with The Sun