Clash with Rocky Swap forces date change to gardens opening

KERSHAW Gardens will reopen one week after the planned event after concerns it would clash with the Rocky Swap, which has been held annually on the first weekend in August for the past 26years.

Rockhampton Regional Council yesterday announced the opening would be moved to August 11.

Rocky Swap organisers and stallholders had been concerned about the conflict in dates.

Stallholder, Dianne Cartwright said a lot of people had given their time for free.

"It is very time consuming and if a free activity was put on the same day it would take a lot of people away from the swap,” she said.

"The gardens have been three years in the making so what would another week matter?”

It is understood a number of stall holders registered complaints with the council, prompting the change of date.

BARGAIN MAYHEM: An aerial of the Rocky Swap from previous years. Contributed

Mayor Margaret Strelow said the extra week would ensure the opening was something people would remember for years to come.

"When we announced the original opening date the excitement from the community was palpable and we hope this extra week won't dampen that at all,” Cr Strelow said.

"We did hear concerns from people that were tossing up either going to this or the Rocky Swap and we didn't want to be competing with another great event for our region, so the move makes sense.

"On top of that, the new date gives us those few extra days to plan an even bigger opening - we'll be releasing the full details soon, but it's going to be one massive party out there to mark this occasion.

"The finishing touches are being put on the playgrounds, water play area, monorail and art works now and we can't wait to share this space with the community.”

Kershaw Gardens is a jointly funded $16 million project in partnership with the Queensland Government, with $5 million from the Building our Regions program as well as National Disaster Recovery and Relief funding.